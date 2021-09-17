Report: AG Letitia James considering run for NY governor
A new report says New York Attorney General Letitia James is considering running for New York governor in 2022, challenging fellow Democrat and current Gov. Kathy Hochul. Sources tell CNBC that James has been holding private talks with advisers and supporters about the possibility of a gubernatorial run, and whether or not previous donors and supporters would back her if she chooses not to run for reelection as attorney general.www.oleantimesherald.com
