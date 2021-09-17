CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: AG Letitia James considering run for NY governor

By GEOFF HERBERT syracuse.com/TNS
Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report says New York Attorney General Letitia James is considering running for New York governor in 2022, challenging fellow Democrat and current Gov. Kathy Hochul. Sources tell CNBC that James has been holding private talks with advisers and supporters about the possibility of a gubernatorial run, and whether or not previous donors and supporters would back her if she chooses not to run for reelection as attorney general.

NY Attorney General James doesn’t rule out run for governor

Albany, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James left open the door to a potential run for governor when asked Thursday about her political aspirations for 2022. “My focus is on my work in the office of the New York State Attorney General,” James told reporters at the state University at Albany’s Cultural Education Center. “I enjoy serving in the office of the New York State Attorney General and it’s entirely up to the people of the state of New York.”
FingerLakes1

Attorney General Letitia James leads the coalition of Attorney Generals to ask Congress for funding toward climate change

New York state Attorney General Letitia James is leading a coalition made up of other state Attorney Generals to address Congress to add funding for combating environmental and climate change in the major bill currently under negotiation. They ask that there be infrastructure spending to help the transition to cleaner...
WPRI

The Latest: NY governor ready to use reservists in shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers. Hochul, a Democrat, released a plan Saturday to address what she called preventable...
New York Post

Jumaane Williams slams de Blasio and Hochul for not visiting Rikers Island

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams again demanded that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul visit Rikers Island, declaring that if the two executives can spare time to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they can tour the troubled city jail. “This morning, they’re showing where their priorities...
Rikers Island should close, say 4 House Democrats from NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility this weekend. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions at the jail “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis,” in a letter Tuesday to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The demand followed the 11th death reported at Rikers Island this year. Both Hochul and de Blasio have announced plans to try to improve conditions at the jail.
Rolling Stone

Beto Plans to Challenge Greg Abbott in Run for Texas Governor, Report Says

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke is eyeing a second run for governor of his home state of Texas, Axios has reported Sunday, citing political operatives in the state. If he wins the Democratic nomination, O’Rourke would likely face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch conservative who has used his power to curtail voting rights, fight mask and vaccine mandates and ban abortion in the state. According to Axios, O’Rourke intends to announce his candidacy later this year, but a longtime adviser and former chief of staff to O’Rourke when he was in Congress told the media outlet that “no decision...
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

'No justice, no peace': Protesters crowd podium as James Craig launches run for governor

Former Detroit police chief James Craig was at least temporarily unable to formally announce his bid for governor Tuesday morning as protesters swarmed his Belle Isle event. Chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police," about 50 people engulfed the political newcomer as he tried to speak after delaying his speech by about 20 minutes. After several attempts to speak, Craig walked away, surrounded by supporters who pushed back against the protesters pressing against Craig and his team.
