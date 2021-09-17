Report: AG Letitia James considering run for NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility this weekend. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions at the jail “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis,” in a letter Tuesday to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The demand followed the 11th death reported at Rikers Island this year. Both Hochul and de Blasio have announced plans to try to improve conditions at the jail.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO