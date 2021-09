Dan Weber writes a sports column for The River City News. You can contact him at dweber3440@aol.com. You know they're pretty serious about their Tiger team here in Ft. Mitchell when the sweet little white-haired, grandmotherly lady who just beat you to the tomatoes in the produce section of the Kroger's Marketplace is doing so in her bright red Beechwood Tigers sweat pants (paw print logo and everything).