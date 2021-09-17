CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, 'Purchased Royalties') from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ('New Carolin') or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Talisker drills 62.05 metres of 1.98 g/t gold at Bralorne project, British Columbia

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCBB] reported assay results from drill hole SB-2021-069 at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia. Hole SB-2021-069 is the second step-out hole located 600 metres to the northwest of previously released hole (SB-2021-025) and 400 metres from released holes SB-2021-26, 40, 48 and 55 targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa

Combination of national valuation tech company and innovative proptech startup will accelerate appraisal modernization and further democratize property data and insights. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of CubiCasa, a Finland-based proptech startup. Through this acquisition, Clear Capital will empower CubiCasa to expand its revolutionary mobile technology that automates floor plan sketch creation and digitizes property data collection. CubiCasa will continue to operate with autonomy and service a wide variety of customers and verticals.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Craneware performs well as it completes Sentry acquisition

United States healthcare software company Craneware reported a 6% improvement in revenue in its final results on Tuesday, to $75.6m. The AIM-traded firm said its three-year total visible revenue for the year ended 30 June, including the contribution from Sentry from 13 July onwards, was $471.2m, up from $196.2m at the same time last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Quadro Announces Completion of Drilling at Long Lake and Mobilization of Drill to Its Staghorn Project, Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 drilling at its Long Lake Project in Newfoundland. The drill is now being mobilized to its Staghorn property, located 50 km southwest of Long Lake. The total program is presently set for a minimum of 2500 m of drilling.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Canada#The Ladner Gold Project#Talisker Resources Ltd#Tskff#New Carolin Gold Corp#Acquisition#Purchased Royalties#The Bralorne Gold Complex#Company
massdevice.com

PerkinElmer completes $5.25B acquisition of BioLegend

Waltham, Mass.-based PerkinElmer looks to use the acquisition — the largest in the company’s history — to expand its life science franchise into high-growth areas including cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing. The company in July announced the acquisition of the antibody and reagent developer...
WALTHAM, MA
gamingintelligence.com

Raketech completes QM Media acquisition

Stockholm-listed Raketech has completed the acquisition of US-facing sports betting affiliate QM Media and its subsidiary P&P Vegas Group. Following an initial agreement in July, QM Media assets including Onlinecricketbetting.net and Picksandparlays.net are now operating as an integrated part of Raketech. Raketech said that it has identified several growth and...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Extreme Networks completes acquisition of Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

SAN JOSE, Calif. ï¿½ Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition expands Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security software solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
bodyshopbusiness.com

Axalta Completes Acquisition of U-POL

Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited. The acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, strengthens Axalta’s global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy. “The acquisition of...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Unity Technologies completes Parsec acquisition

Just over a month after announcing the initial agreement, Unity Technologies has fully acquired high-performance remote desktop and streaming technology company Parsec. The deal, which was reportedly worth $320 million in cash when the deal was posted on Aug. 10, has now gone through and sees the Parsec team officially joining Unity as the two companies work towards “democratizing access to all of the tools and software needed to build and enjoy interactive 3D experiences.”
BUSINESS
Axios

Exclusive: GovExec completes 9th acquisition as revenues double

GovExec, the media and insights company targeted to government leaders and contractors, is acquiring Market Connections, a government research and insights company, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the company's ninth acquisition since spinning off from Atlantic Media in March 2020. Deals have become a key part of GovExec's...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Domain Timber Advisors completes acquisitions for separately managed accounts

Domain Timber Advisors, a subsidiary of Domain Capital Group, has completed timberland property acquisitions in Georgia and Kentucky for two separately managed accounts (SMAs). Both transactions add to existing account portfolios, making this the company’s ninth SMA acquisition since 2018 for four SMA clients. Domain Timber believes SMAs provide clients...
ECONOMY
mining.com

AngloGold firms up acquisition of Corvus Gold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) announced on Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the remaining stake in Corvus Gold (​TSX: KOR). AngloGold currently holds a 19.5% indirect interest in Corvus. The all-cash offer represents a premium of about 26% to the stock’s closing price on the TSX...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ('Better Plant'), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ('NeonMind Biosciences') for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Jushi Debuts In Massachusetts Via Completion Of Nature's Remedy Acquisition

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE : JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) has wrapped up its previously announced acquisition of Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. and its affiliates, on the heels of opening its 22nd BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide. Jim Cacioppo, the company’s CEO, chairman and founder, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Buffalo Business First

Terry Pegula’s energy SPAC has until July to complete an acquisition

A new stadium for the Buffalo Bills isn’t the only deal Terry Pegula has yet to close. The owner of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres is the CEO of East Resources Acquisition Corp., a special public acquisition company (SPAC) that went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2020 with the goal of acquiring another energy company. The SPAC is an attempt for Pegula and a group of longtime associates to recreate the strategy that led to vast success in the oil and gas industry in the last two decades. East Resources (NASDAQ: ERES) raised $345 million that it set aside in a trust for a potential acquisition, but to date nothing has materialized. East Resources received notification in August that the NASDAQ stock exchange would begin the procedure to delist the company because a majority of its board of directors was not composed of independent directors and its compensation committee does not have at least two independent directors (the vacancies were created by the death of board member Allen Sobol). “The company expects to regain compliance with each of the applicable Nasdaq listing rules prior to the compliance deadline by electing additional independent directors to the board and filling the vacancies on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee with an independent director,” East Resources CFO Gary Hagerman Jr. wrote in response filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pegula could not be reached for comment. In the meantime, the company’s most recent quarterly earnings statement indicates the clock is ticking. East Resources has until July 27, 2022, to complete a “business combination” or it will cease operations and liquidate its assets. The East Resources deal happens during a moment of flux in the Kim and Terry Pegulas’ non-energy empire. The Bills are negotiating with Erie County and New York state over a proposed $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, which would cement the team’s future in Buffalo for decades. The Buffalo Sabres are rebuilding yet again, raising questions about fan interest in a sport that relies on in-person gameday revenue, and the Pegulas’ downtown hospitality empire took a huge hit during the pandemic. The Pegulas also own a controlling interest in Buffalo-based investment firm Rand Capital. Rand has seen a couple of previous startup investments turn into successes this year, particularly ACV Auctions, but is now pivoting into investing in more mature companies that can provide stable revenue streams.
BUFFALO, NY
MarketWatch

Crown Holding to build aluminum can plant in Nevada, creating 126 new jobs

Crown Holdings Inc. said Friday it will build a manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Nevada, creating 126 new jobs. The maker of rigid packaging products used by consumer marketing companies said the new 355,000 square foot facility will supply beverage cans, and is expected to being operations in the second quarter of 2023. "Consumers continue to seek beverage options predominantly in cans and are increasingly aware of the sustainability benefits of the aluminum can," said Chief Executive Timothy Donahue. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 5.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
NEVADA STATE
dallassun.com

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Greater Clarity Needed on Impact of Production on Environment, Finnish Film Affair Panelists Say

Finnish film productions, which tend to be small-scale, have some of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe, panelists agreed at the Finnish Film Affair industry event on Friday. But production companies still need to do better – and not just those in Finland, said Anne Puolanne, environmental specialist at APFI, the Finnish producers association. “Finland is kind of the furthest [in limiting its environmental impact] at the moment but we have to aim for systematic change,” Puolanne said. Among productions filming in Finland at the moment is World War II action movie “Immortal,” from “Rare Exports” director Jalmari Helander (pictured). Experts from Finnish...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy