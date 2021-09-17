Jake Bowen Releases New Single “I Am Error” ft. Elliot Coleman of Good Tiger
Guitarist and producer Jake Bowen is back offering the third single from his upcoming album The Daily Sun with “I Am Error” featuring Elliot Coleman, out today, September 17, 2021. The new track is the third single from The Daily Sun, following the title track and “Say Nothing” featuring Abbi Press. Coleman is best known as the vocalist for Good Tiger, Periphery, TesseracT, and Zelliack. Listen to “I Am Error” now!www.ghostcultmag.com
