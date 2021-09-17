CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jake Bowen Releases New Single “I Am Error” ft. Elliot Coleman of Good Tiger

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist and producer Jake Bowen is back offering the third single from his upcoming album The Daily Sun with “I Am Error” featuring Elliot Coleman, out today, September 17, 2021. The new track is the third single from The Daily Sun, following the title track and “Say Nothing” featuring Abbi Press. Coleman is best known as the vocalist for Good Tiger, Periphery, TesseracT, and Zelliack. Listen to “I Am Error” now!

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Vokonis Release New Single “Null & Void”

Never mind its the breadth of its melodic verses, the corresponding crush of its hook, or the driving finish to which it’s all headed, Vokonis‘ new single “Null & Void” is entirely justified as a standalone release by its artwork. Look at that cover. Anyone see Arrival? Kind of reminds of that, but swampier. True, the Swedish outfit’s 2021 outing, Odyssey (review here), already boasted one of the best covers I’ve seen so far this year, if not the best — I can’t think of anything off the top of my head that’s better; if you’ve got a contender, let me know — but the sentient-swamp-fungus-root-legged-insectoid is truly something unto itself. It’s so good I didn’t even include a band picture with this post because I didn’t want to distract from it. Shit, I’ve got pics of Vokonis archived since before they were Vokonis. This was a conscious decision. Look at that thing!
ROCK MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Release New Single “Tug of War”

NEW JERSEY, USA | SEPTEMBER 8th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Tug of War,” out on all digital platforms NOW. The third single off of their upcoming sophomore EP, “Tug of War” is a continuation of the punchy, punky, alternative blend that Wave Break has demonstrated on their previous two single releases. The song packs a tight punch, and lead vocalist Kelly Barber bursts at the edges with power. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its first three singles, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About “Tug of War,” Wave Break states:
MUSIC
1057thexrocks.com

Skillet Releases New Single “Surviving The Game” Today!

Hey X Peoria Rockers, ready for new SKILLET??? I would think your answer would be YESSS! The multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated band is back with a new single in well over a year, titled “Surviving The Game”, which has been released on Atlantic Records. The song debuts today on the X! The song is produced by longtime Rock producer Kevin Churko, who has headed up albums by Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, and Disturbed, just to name a few. John Cooper of Skillet describes the new single as a ‘rally cry for the future and getting through tough times the world is and has been experiencing.” Skillet has certainly cemented themselves as one of the best live bands to Rock Peoria, and you X fans certainly dig this band! Check out the new single, and video. Let’s Rock Skillet!
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Error#Tiger#The Daily Sun#Abbi Press
bravewords.com

LEVERAGE Release New Single "Starlight"; Audio Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Leverage's new album, Above The Beyond, on October 15. Today, fans can get a taste of the new album with the release of the album opener, "Starlight". Listen below, and pre-order/save Above The Beyond here. Leverage continue to showcase their contemporary...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Good Morning Shares New Single "Burning"

Melbourne duo Good Morning has released “Burning,” the second single from their forthcoming album, Barnyard, out Oct. 22 via Polyvinyl. “Burning” presents the duo’s characteristic folk-inspired indie pop with a weighty twist. Liam Parsons sings of political frustration, capturing the unease “felt by many across the world, that in spite of the rising significance of taking action in activism, how draining that fight can be in the face of the blissful ignorance of world leaders.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Nothing Releases Soothing New Single And Accompanying Music Video For “La La Means I Love You”

Philadephia-based group Nothing has shared their latest single “La La Means I Love You,” and its accompanying video. The psychedelic Delfonics cover will be featured on their upcoming deluxe album The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8 via Relapse Records. The cover is one of three unreleased Nothing tracks that had been recorded during the band’s critically acclaimed The Great Dismal sessions alongside the previously released track “Amber Gambler.” The visual for “La La Means I Love You,” was directed by Dan Swindel, paying homage to the ’70s as the band performs the track with glistening lights and kaleidoscopic effects layered onto each shot. Check it out below.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Trip The Witch (STP) Shares New Single – Saturn We Miss You” ft. Jon Anderson of Yes

Dean Deleo of Stone Temple Pilots has teamed with renowned Nashville session player, Tom Bukovac for a new band, Trip The Witch! Their new self-titled debut album released on September 10th, 2021 and the album is mostly instrumental rock jams, different from the work fans might be accustomed to hearing from their respective projects. The first single “Saturn We Miss You” features Jon Anderson of Yes on vocals. Hear the track now and stream the entire album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

U.D.O. Releases Music Video For New Single 'Prophecy'

U.D.O., the band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will release its new album "Game Over", on October 22 via AFM Records. The official music video for the disc's third single, "Prophecy", can be seen below. Not one for embellishment. Dirkschneider strikes a sour note on "Game Over". If...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Teramaze release video for new single And The Beauty The Perceive

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have released a beand new video for And The Beauty The Perceive which you can watch below. It's the title track from the band's upcoming album, And The Beauty They Perceive, which will be released through Wells Music on October 5. Amazingly, it will be the...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Givēon Releases New Single and Video to “For Tonight”

Givēon is set to tour the nation. Before he hits the road, the GRAMMY Nominated R&B star releases his new heartfelt single, “For Tonight.” The single is set for his debut album that will release later this year. “For Tonight” is produced by Sevyn Thomas, Jahaa Sweet, and Akeel Henry...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Alicia Stockman releases new single, "Halfway to Houston"

Alicia Stockman is a Utah-based folk-meets-Americana singer-songwriter whose music pulls back the veil to reveal everyday vulnerability. Her songs are written like intimate moments, drawing listeners into a relatable emotional journey. At a young age, Alicia Stockman began her deep love for music, compelled by the vivid storytelling of powerhouse...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Sleep Token release new single, Fall For Me

Mysterious Brit outfit Sleep Token are releasing their second album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb next Friday. In preparation, they’ve just released another new video from it, for the delicate Fall For Me. Being enigmatic, mysterious, masked folks who really don’t like talking, they’ve said exactly nothing about the...
MUSIC
hot96.com

Halsey releases live video for “I am not a woman, I’m a god”

Halsey has released a bloody live performance video for “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” off their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The clip, released Saturday, begins with Halsey singing directly to the camera as lights flash around them. As the song progresses, Halsey gets splattered with blood from all angles until they’re nearly covered by the end.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Andrea Vasquez Releases Honest New Single “Used To”

Changing tone from her previous release “Bed You Made,” Country-Pop artist Andrea Vasquez has released her new single “Used To.” While her prior single called out cheaters and let them know that karma is watching, Vasquez’s new poignant release tells of that point in a relationship when it’s obviously over, but yet you still hang on for whatever reason, even if it’s just procrastinating the inevitable.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

THE WAR ON DRUGS release video for new single 'I Don’t Live Here Anymore'

The War On Drugs presents “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the stunning title track/video of their new album and first in over four years, out 29th October on Atlantic Records. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes--resilience in the face of despair.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!) Surprise Drops a New EP – “At War With The Silverfish”

Acclaimed artist and author Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!) has dropped her second solo release of the pandemic with At War With The Silverfish EP, released on her own Big Scary Monsters label. The seven-song effort follows along the raw, stripped-down nature of 2020’s essential Stay Alive release, and recorded in halves between at Grace’s TinyQuietStudio in Chicago and at Electric Eel in St. Louis, and mixed by Marc Hudson, her bandmate in Devouring Mothers. The EP is available to stream on all DSPs.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: 1000 Bone Cylinder Explosion – “Continue”

Peter Hraur of acclaimed band Lör. along with guest artist Greg Bogart comprise 1000 Bone Cylinder Explosion!. The project blends genres and moods in every song. A little something for everyone in every tune. Their new album “Bind” releases on October 1st, 2021. Check out the track “Continue” here at Ghost Cult today!
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Stephen Inglis Releases New Single, 'Music Is A River'

In 2016, Stephen Inglis followed up a show in Dallas with a private tour of the legendary building at 508 Park Ave., the site of Robert Johnson’s second and final recording session. An acclaimed Hawai’ian slack-key guitarist and vocalist, Inglis had many reasons to feel connected to the legendary Johnson,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Releases New Orchestral Single

Friday (September 24), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile dropped a new orchestral song “Right On Time (In Symphony),” ahead of the release of her newest LP, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1. Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner who will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy