Dodgers at Reds Series Preview: A Battle Between National League Contenders

The Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for a three game set starting Monday night. It’s a big series for the Dodgers, as it will mark the return of Clayton Kershaw. It’s also a chance for them to try and beat up on the Diamondbacks and close some of the 2.5 game lead the Giants have over them at the time of writing. At the same time, the Diamondbacks will be trying to play spoiler like they have successfully done in a few recent series, most lately in getting the series win against the Mariners this past weekend.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO