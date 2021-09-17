CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers at Reds Series Preview: A Battle Between National League Contenders

By Dalton Brown
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dodgers fell to 65-45 on the season on August 6th, losing a frustrating game to Patrick Sandoval and the Angels, 4-3. The loss kept them 4 games behind San Francisco, and LA fans were frustrated. The team had been scuffling, having won only 14 of it’s previous 28 games dating back to July 2nd. The prevailing thought between Dodgers fans at that stage was that this team needed to go on a run. They had acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, and the team was slowly but surely getting healthier. Had you told me on August 6th that the Dodgers would go 29-8 over their next 37 games, I’d have slept well – there’s no way San Francisco would maintain a division lead, right?

www.dodgersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Columbus Dispatch

Reds lead Padres, Cardinals by 1/2 game in National League wild-card standings

The good news is that the Cincinnati Reds regained a slim lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League wild-card standings with the Padres' 9-1 loss Monday night. The bad news is the Padres aren't alone 1/2 game back of Cincinnati. The St. Louis Cardinals also are within 1/2 game of the Reds after defeating the Mets, 7-0, on Monday night in New York.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Wade Miley
FanSided

Reds vs. Dodgers: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds return home as they welcome an excellent Dodgers squad to town. Let’s give the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) some credit. They’re nothing if not consistent these days. Unfortunately, Cincinnati returns to Great American Ball Park for their final homestand of the 2021 season following a devastating seventh consecutive series defeat; the latest to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds Series Preview#Angels#La#Giants#Great American#The Reds And Dodgers#The National League#Pt Walker Buehler#Cy Young#These Cincinnati Reds#Tigers#Cubs
azsnakepit.com

Series preview #47: Diamondbacks @ Dodgers

The Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for a three game set starting Monday night. It’s a big series for the Dodgers, as it will mark the return of Clayton Kershaw. It’s also a chance for them to try and beat up on the Diamondbacks and close some of the 2.5 game lead the Giants have over them at the time of writing. At the same time, the Diamondbacks will be trying to play spoiler like they have successfully done in a few recent series, most lately in getting the series win against the Mariners this past weekend.
MLB
MLB

FREE on MLB.TV: Dodgers-Reds, LIVE

As we hit the final two weeks of the regular season, the pennant chase is at fever pitch and postseason matchups will begin to take shape. We could get a glimpse of one of those matchups when the Dodgers take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. The two clubs could very well meet in the National League Wild Card Game, a winner-take-all contest where entire seasons come down to one game. The Dodgers-Reds tilt is a Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV, and you can catch the palpable drama of the playoff chase with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (blackout restrictions apply).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Reds Game Preview: Final Road Trip Begins With Potential Wild Card Matchup

After completing a 6-0 homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park as both teams have a lot to play for. The Dodgers, at 94-53, are one game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings. However, they have already clinched a playoff spot as they are 17 games up for the first Wild Card spot.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: The Latest on Cody Bellinger’s Rib Injury

There was a bit of a surprise out of Dodgers camp yesterday with the revelation that Cody Bellinger had a fractured rib. Prior to the team’s early start against the Reds, Dave Roberts shared that the struggling outfielder had been dealing with the injury after colliding in the outfield with Gavin Lux a few days prior.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy