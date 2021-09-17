See Saturn and Jupiter Together

As we get ready for next week's equinox, which will officially usher in Autumn on the calendar, we've got a chance to see something pretty impressive in the sky above us this evening (September 17). According to Thrillist, tonight is the final opportunity for a while to see Jupiter and...
Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
An amateur astronomer from Brazil named José Luis Pereira enjoys taking photographs and videos of the planets in the solar system on clear nights. Pereira says that when Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars are in opposition, he takes images on every clear night. He particularly enjoys imaging Jupiter, which he calls his favorite planet.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage is helping get images of a faraway moon back to Earth. Charlie Detelich is a part of the team working on NASA’s Europa Clipper mission sending a spacecraft to observe Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. “It’s really...
An amateur astronomer has discovered a possible new impact flash in Jupiter’s equatorial region. Did Jupiter just get smacked again? Amateur astronomer José Luis Pereira of Brazil just discovered a probable new impact at the gas giant on September 13th at around 22:39:30 UT (18:39:30 EDT). Weather conditions were poor at the time, but Pereira decided to search anyway for possible flashes with DeTeCt software. The free program, created by planetary observer Marc Delcroix, is a useful tool to check for transient events such as planetary impacts.
A 100-meter asteroid just collided on the surface of Jupiter. Fortunately, a handful of amateur astronomers could photograph the very uncommon Jupiter asteroid collision in 2021. Every year, hundreds of asteroids collide with the Gas Giant. The planet, which is the biggest in the solar system, serves as a barrier...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Tuesday night, Neptune, the eighth planet from the sun, will reach opposition, rising at sunset and staying in the sky all night. Science Times calls it a rare triple-conjunction. Although stargazers will need a telescope to see Neptune, but they can see Jupiter and Saturn, which...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The nearly full moon will pass by two planets this week. Jupiter and Saturn are close to each other in the evening sky, and the waxing moon will gradually move below the two through the week. It will be nearly directly below Saturn on Thursday, then below and just to the right of Jupiter on Saturday. By the next day, the moon will be left of the pair.
Though the great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is far behind us, the gassy duo are still following each other across the dome of the sky. Both planets hit opposition in August, which was a great month to be out looking for them. But it's not too late if you...
On Sept. 15, 2017, the remarkable journey of the Cassini mission ended. Using the last of its fuel, the spacecraft plunged into the atmosphere of Saturn after circling the ringed planet for 13 years and 76 days. Cassini photographed water plumes of the icy moon Enceladus. It swung over Saturn’s...
Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy. Jupiter dominates the night sky this September. It was at its brightest last month, when it “reached opposition” – in the...
Let's take advantage of the first hours of the night, this weekend, to observe a beautiful conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with the crescent moon. Venus will also shine splendidly at twilight in the west. Jupiter continues on the border between the constellations of Aquarius and Capricorn, and is now...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — History was made Wednesday night whenInspiration4 launched into space, marking the first-ever space mission with no astronauts, only civilians on board. On the ground, there were plenty of other civilians cheering them on. “The buildings behind us were literally rattling and shaking,” said Sawyer Rosenstein, a...
Tonight the gibbous moon appears near the bright planet Jupiter. The two are close, only five degrees apart and rising together in the east after sunset. The two aren’t too close, which makes it easy to see. Both are in the zodiacal constellation Capricornus, next to the zodiacal constellation Aquarius.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Saturn holds special interest for the new director of the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. Mark Marley took over leadership at the research lab earlier this year. He's spent decades studying the ringed planet and its moons, some of which contain water ice.
Saturn, one of the more familiar and alluring features of the night sky, is now well-positioned to wow observers. The farthest planet easily visible with the unaided eye, this jewel of the solar system has no problem showing off its bling, capturing the imagination of viewers young and old. For...
Scientists and astronomers are working to confirm what a handful of stargazers on two continents saw Monday: a bright flash of light in the atmosphere of Jupiter that was likely a space rock impacting our solar system's largest planet. At least five people in Brazil, Germany, France and Italy independently...
Huh, I wonder what unidentified object hit Jupiter. Happening in the World: On Monday, astronomer José Luis Pereira captured a telescope image of an object hitting Jupiter. The European Space Agency (ESA) said that while the object was unknown, it was likely large and/or moving fast—which caused the bright flash Pereira was able to spot. Scientists are currently reviewing the footage and data to discern what this object was. However, Jupiter is well-accustomed to these impacts with the most recent being in August of 2019. Others occurred in 2018, 2016, 2012, 2010, and 2009, with the most famous impact being the comet Shoemaker-Levy in June of 1994. (Forbes)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This u local New Hampshire member shared this awesome photo of the recent Harvest Moon along with Jupiter in the same frame. >> MORE FROM WMUR: Driver survives wreck at Epping speedway.
