One Piece Fan Animation Creates God-Like Usopp

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has plenty of insanely powerful characters that round out the heroes and villains of the world of the Grand Line, but one of those definitely isn't Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates who is often used as comic relief in a number of the hairier adventures that Luffy and his crew encounter. With a fan animator placing Usopp into one of the biggest battles in the entirety of the history of the Grand Line, it's clear that this powered-up version of the long-nosed sniper won't be appearing in the franchise any time soon.

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Fairy Tail Fans are Excited for its Anime Comeback

Fairy Tail fans are excited for the anime's comeback with its new sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Hiro Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga series came to an end back in 2018, and the anime adaptation followed back in 2019. Each of these releases ended with a cliffhanger that teased Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and a few members of the core crew had gotten permission to undertake the incomplete hardest mission available, the 100 Years Quest. But as many fans weren't aware, the series actually continued with an official sequel manga exploring this new mission.
ComicBook

Berserk Returns to Screen in Stunning Fan-Anime

The world of anime lost a giant when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, suffered from a fatal heart failure earlier this year and while the future of the franchise is still up in the air, one fan animator is looking to adapt a storyline from the story of the black swordsman Guts that has never made its way onto the small screen. Titled "Berserk Fan Series," said fan creation diving into one of the earliest storylines of Berserk which never made its way into the world of anime but helped in laying out the characteristics of Guts.
ComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Yamato vs. Ace

One Piece teased the fight between Ace and Kaido's son Yamato with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The anime is finally making it through the raid on Onigashima, and the latest string of episodes have seen Luffy make his way through the Skull Dome in an attempt to get to Kaido. Ever since he made his presence known, it's been a pretty tough road as Luffy finds himself constantly fighting against the Beasts Pirates forces. That was until he was suddently saved and introduced to Kaido's own son, Kaido, with the previous episode.
TVOvermind

Three Villains That We Loved From “One Piece”

One Piece is one of the greatest stories ever being told. Currently being told, since the author, Eechiro Oda, is still hard at work releasing the One Piece manga and bringing it to a conclusion. We hope he still has a ways to go. What truly makes One Piece stand out from the crowd is the way that Oda is able to develop characters and make them bring the world to life. Almost every character in One Piece has a reason for being out on the sea. They have a reason for being a pirate or being with the marines. Every character has a story. That’s something that we love and appreciate.
Siliconera

Crunchyroll Fall 2021 Anime Lineup Includes Yashahime, Boruto, and One Piece

Crunchyroll announced the anime series that will be a part of its Fall 2021 lineup of shows. Some of them are familiar series returning with new episodes and seasons. For example, the One Piece Wano arc and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime are both on the way. Also, Yashahime season 2 will begin airing.
TVOvermind

Moments In One Piece That Left Us Teary-Eyed

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is known for his captivating story featuring a few pirates and the treasure of a lifetime. One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates as they set out to sea and look for the incredible treasure that Gol D. Rodger left behind know as One Piece. The characters and world-building in One Piece are incredible. With the abilities that Devil Fruits provide the world of One Piece is filled with incredible people. Abilities that allow others to bend the elements, turn into incredible creatures, and even control the world around them. Top this off with incredible storytelling and a group of characters that each have dreams they are fighting for and you have One Piece. With so many emotional moments and so many characters, One Piece has its fair share of tearjerkers in it. Here are a few moments that left us with our eyes swelling up and our noses get stuffy.
ComicBook

One Piece Fully Unmasks Yamato for the Anime

One Piece has finally and fully unmasked Kaido's son Yamato with the newest episode of the anime series! Yamato has been one of the key characters in the manga ever since they were first introduced late into the Wano Country arc's third act, and fans have been anxious to see this new fighter join the anime ever since they were first teased with the updated opening for the series. We have seen Yamato in action slightly in the past couple of episodes as Kaido's son surprisingly saved Luffy from trouble, but now we know why.
