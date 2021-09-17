Candidates withdraw from Canadian elections due to prior anti-Jewish remarks on Twitter
Two candidates in Canada’s parliamentary elections have withdrawn from the race after troubling Twitter posts came to light that raised concerns about anti-Semitism. Sidney Coles of Toronto and Dan Osborne of Nova Scotia, members of the New Democratic Party, announced their resignations on Wednesday, though their names remain on the ballot since early voting is already underway. The development comes amid an increasingly hostile environment for Jews in Canada and after several candidates from the Liberal Democrats Party had their campaign posters defaced with swastikas.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 0