Lisa Vanderpump Shares a Peek Inside Her "Magical" Birthday Dinner

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a recent birthday celebration, Lisa Vanderpump had one of her dreamiest dinner parties yet. The Vanderpump Rules boss' family and friends dined in PUMP's garden for the special get-together. Their table, surrounded by trees, was topped with dozens of red roses, creating the most intimate, romantic vibe. Lisa shared photos of the stunning setup, captioning a September 16 Instagram post, "A magical evening for my birthday."

www.bravotv.com

