ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Madonna Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors! See the Material Girl’s Transformation From the ’80s to Today

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Even if you didn't grow up in the '80s, there's a solid chance you've sang — and danced! — along to a Madonna song a time or two. After all, the Bay City, Michigan, native is one of the most famous pop stars in the world. (Ahem, they don't call her the "Queen of Pop" for nothing.)

Madonna, whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, rose to fame in the early 1980s after releasing her first self-titled album featuring hit tracks like "Lucky Star," "Borderline" and "Holiday." As of 2022, the singer has a whopping 14 studio albums under her belt, as well as 28 Grammy Award nominations and seven wins.

See Megan Fox's Total Transformation Through the Years

Of course, being in the spotlight for nearly four decades comes with a lot of public scrutiny, including plastic surgery speculation. Over the years, the mother of six has been accused of going under the knife on several occasions. However, Madonna has never publicly confirmed getting plastic surgery — but she has clapped back at haters!

In late 2018, fans began to speculate that Madonna got butt implants after giving a surprise performance at The Stonewall Inn in New York City on New Year's Eve. Shortly after a video of the entertainer went viral, she took to Instagram to share a powerful message.

"Desperately seeking no one's approval and entitled to free agency over my body lie everyone else!" she wrote, along with the hashtags: "freedom," "respect," "no fear" and "no discrimination."

Since then, Madonna continues to tear up the spotlight! In fact, in September 2021, she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards looking more fabulous than ever in a black leather bodysuit. According to one of her personal trainers Craig Smith , Madonna doesn't take her health and fitness routine lightly.

Courteney Cox's Total Transformation From 'Friends' to Now

“She does a combination of circuit training, interval training, and resistance training. Dance is obviously a huge part of that," Craig revealed to Daily Mail Australia in March 2016. Moreover, Madonna follows a macrobiotic diet, per Women's Health , meaning most of her meals are vegetarian and sometimes, vegan.

The Grammy Award winner has some fans debating her shifting appearance. In March 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram teasing her upcoming biopic. Some of her 17.8 million followers noted that the star looked unrecognizable. Still, she posts photos of herself proudly.

“Good Things Come to Those Who Wait … Wanna Race Me …," Madonna captioned the post with film related emojis.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Madonna's total transformation over the years.

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
KTLA

Madonna’s latest TikTok video has fans questioning if she came out as Gay

(The Hill) — Fans are questioning whether Madonna is making a statement about her sexual orientation in her latest TikTok video. The “Vogue” singer posted a brief clip for her nearly 3 million TikTok followers on Sunday. In the video, Madonna is seen holding a pair of hot pink underwear, with the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” captioned on the screen.
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy