CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Execution Delayed

krwg.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection. Ruben Gutierrez had been set to be executed on Oct. 27 for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old Brownsville woman in 1998. But a judge on Wednesday granted a request by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to vacate the execution date. Prosecutors say the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming review of similar religious freedom issues made by inmate John Henry Ramirez will impact Gutierrez's case. The high court last week delayed Ramirez's execution. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Nov. 1.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Doña Ana County, NM
City
Brownsville, TX
Doña Ana County, NM
Government
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Execution#Lethal Injection#The U S Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain. 1...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy