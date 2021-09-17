CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Conceptual redistricting maps emerge from citizens board

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory committee to the New Mexico Legislature on redistricting is deciding on a set of conceptual maps to circulate for public comment. The Citizens Redistricting Committee met Thursday to advance a long list of conceptual maps. The actual line-drawing will be done by the state’s Democrat-led Legislature, which could ignore the commission and use its overwhelming majorities to create districts that help Democrats continue to win elections for years to come. States, including New Mexico and Indiana, are using citizen advisory boards on redistricting to temper political inclinations without taking powers away from state lawmakers.

