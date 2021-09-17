CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Here’s How to Make A Rob Roy Like a Scotch Pro

By Caroline Stanko
tasteofhome.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Scotch whisky, thoughts of sipping it neat in a fancy sitting room that’s slowly filling with cigar smoke as you talk business probably come to mind. Maybe there’s a bar cart in the corner filled with elegant decanters and cut crystal glassware. And while drinking Scotch...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Our Favorite Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point.
DRINKS
Mashed

Why This Bottle Of Scotch Could Be Worth Almost $2 Million

Like most food and beverages, Scotch (aka whisky if you're from the United Kingdom) has a long history that stretches all the way back to the 11th century, according to Scotland's official website. Like their wine-making counterparts, early Scottish monks wanted to create their own popular spirit and because they didn't have access to grapes they instead started to use different grains that were available to them at the time. The result? A spirit that early Scottish monks called uisge beatha (Gaelic for "water of life," per Scotland's official website).
DRINKS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's favourite lunch is delicious and so easy to cook

Queen Elizabeth is known to be particular about her food and prefers a light, healthy lunch during the week. While certain foods are categorically off the menu – at Buckingham Palace garlic is banned, among other things – the royal chefs serve up certain dishes for Her Majesty on a regular basis.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Rick Stein’s barbecued whole seabass might look impressive, but it’s deceptively simple

Rick Stein is the king of seafood, so you know you’re in safe hands with one of his fish recipes.This is a dish for all seasons: barbecue the sea bass if the weather is in your favour, or use the grill inside if you don’t fancy getting drizzled on.Barbecued whole sea bass with fennel mayonnaiseServes: 2Ingredients:2 x 450–500g sea bass, cleaned and trimmed of fins2tbsp olive oil1 bunch fennel herb2tsp PernodSalt and black pepperFor the fennel mayonnaise:1 egg yolk (at room temperature)1 tsp white wine vinegar150ml olive oil (not extra virgin)½ tsp Pernod½ tbsp finely chopped fennel herbA few chives,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch#Cocktail Glass#Orange Bitters#Angostura Bitters#Food Drink#Beverages#The Waldorf Astoria
InsideHook

What Does the Oldest Single Malt Scotch in the World Taste Like?

That’s how Stepheen Rankin, the Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies, describes the 80-year-old whisky we’re drinking during a small Zoom tasting. The octogintennial liquid is Generations 80 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery, a very limited-edition bottling from Gordon & MacPhail, itself a 126-year-old family-owned whisky creator that matches its own casks with spirits from 100 Scottish distilleries, often creating unique or one-of-a-kind bottlings.
DRINKS
purewow.com

Pizza Fritta, or Fried Pizza, Is Having a Moment on TikTok—Here’s How to Make It

TikTok foodies have blessed us with pesto eggs, spicy pickled garlic, an iconic tortilla-folding hack and more riffs on ricotta toast than we could have ever imagined. Lately, one decadent food has been gracing our For You page: pizza fritta, or fried pizza. The ingenious dish has been around for decades, but it’s having a bit of a renaissance on the app. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to make it at home.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Here's How to Reheat Turkey Like It's Fresh from the Oven

The best part of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the leftovers. There are so many new dishes you can make with the components of a Thanksgiving menu! Ree Drummond especially loves to put leftover turkey to good use—just check out her recipes for Thanksgiving leftover pot pies, leftover turkey and cranberry flatbreads, and this amazing leftover sandwich on a pickle bun! But if you just want to eat a plate of leftovers, then you're probably wondering how to reheat turkey. Read on for some tips for keeping your Thanksgiving turkey perfectly juicy after the big feast is over. (Hint: The microwave is not the answer!)
RECIPES
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Is $120,000. Here’s How It Tastes.

It was February, 1940. As the dark clouds of war gathered on the Scottish horizon Mr. George Urquot and his father, John, poured whisky from the Glenlivet distillery into an American oak barrel that their company, the luxury grocers Gordon & MacPhail, had just shipped in from Spain. George, the “Grandfather of Single Malt,” who many credit with predicting the segue from blends into single-estate whiskies, was preparing to join the Seaforth Islanders in the war effort. As the world prepared to descend into global conflict, all goods—including the raw materials to make whisky—were being rationed, meaning Scotland’s most famous export...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Glamour

I Found My New Favorite Wine, Thanks to Winc Wine’s Membership Service

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I have to admit: I wasn't always a wine lover. But ~adulting~ and Winc Wine Club changed that. As I got older, I quickly found myself opting for red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon, specifically) over cocktails, as well as stocking up on wine bottles for my apartment. And while I have a “no drinking during the week” rule, I absolutely bent that during quarantine (like most people). But part of it stemmed from becoming more and more of a wine snob. Back in the day, if wine tasted good, then it tasted good—and that was that. I had never before noted aromas and flavor hints, but my newfound curiosity during quar led me to explore the more intricate details.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Kilchoman Distillery Offers Up Its 100% Islay 11th Edition Scotch

Kilchoman Distillery recently released its 100% Islay 11th Edition, noted for being an expression drawn from the farm distillery’s own barley before malting, distilling, maturing and bottling of every bottle on site. The 100% Islay 11th Edition was distilled from 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 barley harvests before being matured...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: How Rabbit Hole’s New Limited-Edition Bourbon Got Pleasing Notes of Chocolate and Spice

Rabbit Hole is a relatively new distillery, having been founded by former psychologist Kaveh Zamanian in Louisville in 2012. The distillery is making its own whiskey, but in the meantime it has been releasing contract-distilled bourbon and rye from an undisclosed distillery. Rabbit Hole arguably left the “craft” designation behind after Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in 2019. But the spirit of innovation and ambition to make a product that stands out in the crowded Kentucky whiskey field has continued on. To that end, Rabbit Hole uses an unusually high percentage of malted barley in its Heigold Bourbon (70...
DRINKS
diffordsguide.com

Glenmorangie The Tribute Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenmorangie The Tribute is a lightly peated Highland single malt matured for 16 years years, predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels. Grassy with wisps of smoke with honeysuckle blossom, coal dust, buttery vanilla, and cinnamon. Taste:. Delicate earthy smoke, acacia honey, sweet apple, delicate clove and black pepper spice. Aftertaste:. hoyed apple...
DRINKS
The Penny Hoarder

13 Bottles of the Best Cheap White Wine Under $10

First, let’s tackle a few questions that have been bugging us about cheap white wine. Why is the Best Cheap White Wine Generally Less Expensive than Red Wine?. Answer: White wines spend less or no time aging in a barrel, so they are quicker to produce than red wine. Plus, winemakers don’t have to shell out for the cost of the barrel, explains Nick Elliott, a former winemaker from San Diego, California.
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: From Cedar to Candied Apple, These Tawny Ports Pack Big Autumn Flavors

Tawny ports are typically non-vintage dated blends bottled at 10, 20, 30 and 40 years old, with each decade of aging adding greater depth and character—and cost. But this month, Taylor Fladgate, which boasts one of Portugal’s largest reserves of older cask-aged wines, released a rare vintage-dated, unblended Single Harvest Tawny from its famous 1896 crop, representing one of the finest harvests of the 19th century and which signaled a renewal for the area following a devastating phylloxera epidemic. After 125 years of aging in handcrafted oak casks sequestered in the company’s cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia and the...
DRINKS
Food Network

What Is Mezcal?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Perhaps you've seen mezcal cocktails before. Or maybe you've known someone to sip mezcal like it's a fine Scotch. You've possibly heard people say it's "smoky." But what exactly is mezcal? Where does it come from? How is it different from tequila? Read on for all the answers.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic Cuban Sandwiches At Sanguich de Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a celebration of Cuban culture at Sanguich de Miami, a charming and authentic eatery on SW 8th Street in Little Havana created by husband-and-wife team Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, where guests feel at home wherever they’re from. Figueredo used to be an architect. His wife Rosa was a paralegal. One day, he told his wife he had an idea. “He came to me and said, ‘I want to start a family, I’m kind of done with what I’m doing in the corporate world, and I’d really love to start a sandwich shop,’” recalled Romero. “I said ‘Well,...
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy