MLB

Brandon Belt is having a career year, but will SF Giants bring him back in 2022?

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Farhan Zaidi and Gabe Kapler even arrived in San Francisco, the 2021 season was designed to be the end of Brandon Belt's tenure in a Giants uniform. When Belt signed a six-year, $79 million extension in the early days of the 2016 season, his contract was structured to end at the same time as Brandon Crawford's, who had signed a six-year extension only five months before Belt agreed to his deal.

