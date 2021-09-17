Brandon Belt is having a career year, but will SF Giants bring him back in 2022?

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Francisco Giants re back in the postseason after a 9-1 victory over San Diego Monday night. Hudson native Brandon Belt hit his 24th home run of the season in the game that cemented the Giants as the first team this year to make the playoffs. This coming after the team missed the postseason last year by one game. This is the first time that the Giants will be going to the playoffs since 2016.

