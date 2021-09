It’s Atletico Madrid vs. FC Porto Wednesday in a Champions League matchup as the reigning champions of La Liga take on one of the biggest powerhouses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Atletico Madrid enters the match once again with Luis Suárez leading the offense along with Ángel Correa and the newly acquired Antoine Griezmann. Atletico Madrid has gone 3-1-0 so far in the Spanish League, putting the club in third place. On the other side, Porto is coming of a second-place finish last season the Portuguese League. This is a big match for both sides as the teams get set to take on a loaded Group B that also includes Liverpool and AC Milan. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDNxtra1 in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO