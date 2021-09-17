CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Ranch Dressing Crocs Are The Shoe That Goes With Everything

By Travis Sams
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crocs continue to release new mashup shoes that speak to me. Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to even wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

You Can Now Go As A Bottle Of Ranch Dressing For Halloween

Ranch fans take their love for the condiment very serious, but will you be dressing up as your favorite condiment for Halloween?. Just in time for you to start thinking about your Halloween costume, Hidden Valley ranch has decided to debut the official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume… and yes; it is as amazing as you would imagine.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Crocs shoes are going bio-based

From pandemic accessory to red-carpet trend, Crocs are hotter than ever this year. But the brand is also focused on another type of heat: climate change. Sure, the gradual boiling of our planet is markedly less fun than, say, a catalog of mini lightning bolt-, lava lamp-, and avocado-shaped charms—all of which you can buy from the Crocs website and stick in the various pores of its iconic rubber clogs—but the company wants to make fighting climate change just as core to its brand as those colorful pins.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Crocs' Classic Clog Gets Dipped in Hidden Valley Ranch

For its latest collaboration, Crocs has joined forces with Hidden Valley Ranch for a pair of food-themed clogs. The release follows the surge in popularity of the “ugly” shoe throughout the pandemic, which has led to coveted partnerships with the likes of Justin Bieber, Palace, Balenciaga, Salehe Bembury and more.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranch Dressing#Shoes#Company Logos#French#Subway#Hidden Valley Ranch#Jibbitz
Complex

Saweetie Is Helping Fans Score a Pair of Crocs x Hidden Valley Ranch Clogs

Saweetie’s love for ranch dressing has led to big business deal. On Thursday, the “Icy Girl” rapper announced she’s been tapped to promote Crocs’ new collaboration with condiment giant Hidden Valley Ranch. Saweetie posted a short campaign video in which she is seen placing a pair of white Classic Clogs and a bottle of HVR inside a microwave, creating a head-turning shoe perfect for fellow ranch-lovers.
APPAREL
SPY

The World Is Obsessed With Crocs Jibbitz, and So Are We – Here Are the 13 Best Crocs Charms

If you’re reading this article, then you’re probably already a Crocs wearer. Or, at the very least, you’re Crocs curious. And that means you don’t need to be told that in the year of 2021, against all odds, Crocs are indeed fashionable. Would celebs like John Cena, Justin Bieber, Diplo or Nicki Minaj be wearing them if they were a fashion faux pas? While classic Crocs may be at the height of their fashion arc right now (although we thought they would come and go years ago), that’s only partially because of the unique rubber style. Most people wear these lightweight...
APPAREL
Food & Wine

Hidden Valley Wants You to Give Out Tiny Ranch Dressing 'Treats' This Halloween

With pumpkin spice season in full swing, that means Halloween is right around the corner. Even if you abstained from trick-or-treating last year, hopefully you remember what Halloween is: That one time of year where we all dress up as giant bottles of ranch and hand out little packets of ranch dressing to all the ranch-loving kids that come to our door. Wait… what?
FESTIVAL
inputmag.com

Hidden Valley Ranch has the funniest (and tastiest) Crocs of the year

The great Crocs resurgence has counted the likes of Justin Bieber, Diplo, and Post Malone as key collaborators — and now the club is growing to include... Hidden Valley Ranch. Those looking to rep their favorite dressing turned condiment on foot are in luck, as Crocs’ latest collaboration brings a...
HIDDEN VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
BoardingArea

Enter For A Chance To Purchase These Very Special Crocs!

Crocs have been a popular footwear option for many years thanks in part to being comfortable, light and easy to take on and off. The only pairs of Crocs that I’ve ever owned were their flip flops which I found to be pretty comfortable. My 9 year old Lucas has had many pairs of Classic Crocs and still loves them.
APPAREL
manisteenews.com

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs are real and cost $69. You can't make this stuff up

I'm actually surprised it took this long for such an esteemed piece of footwear to drop. Coming at ya live from the deepest pit of despair is the hottest collab of this season: Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs! Ranch and footwear, together at last! Man, imagine the poor sap in Baribeau Wisconsin who sold his soul to the devil for these to come to exist.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

How We Learned to Love Crocs

Awareness wasn’t Crocs’s problem when Michelle Poole joined the company seven years ago, in 2014. “Crocs was actually one of the best-known [brands] considering how young it was,” Poole, now the company’s president, tells me. But being well-known wasn’t exactly a good thing: Crocs had something closer to infamy than fame, better known as a punchline than a pair of shoes. “The challenge was that, and I'll say it politely, people said, ‘Hey, Crocs isn't for me,” Poole says. Even Mr. Rogers might find that description too kind.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Everything You Need to Know About Red Wing Heritage Boots and Shoes

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Red Wing Shoe Company is named after the small Minnesota town where it manufactures a range of rugged boots and shoes. Founded in...
APPAREL
Cookie and Kate

Homemade Ranch Dressing

I love ranch dressing. There, I said it. As a kid, I adored Hidden Valley, but as an adult, I only get excited about made-from-scratch, real-deal ranch dressing. This recipe is exactly that. Earlier this year, as I navigated my first trimester, I found myself craving my favorite comfort foods....
RECIPES
GQMagazine

The Best Dress Shoes for Men Are More Essential Than Ever

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 2021, figuring out where the best dress shoes for men fit into your footwear rotation is more confusing than ever. Your friends swear by Adidas. Your coworkers refuse to take off their Allbirds. And everybody is wearing Crocs. (Crocs!) Finding room in your heart, let alone in your closet, for shoes you once associated with the drudgery of your 9 to 5 is a tough ask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

2021 US Open fashion: Overview of tennis dresses and shoes worn by top WTA players

Nike has always been the most dominant tennis fashion brand, but I have an impression that they marked this year’s US Open more than any other recent major. Not only was the women’s singles champion Emma Raducanu endorsing their apparel, their New York collection offered a wide variety of designs, so their numerous representatives were able to create many different looks and avoid twinning. Let’s have a look at this year’s US Open fashion, as part of my traditional Grand Slam fashion overviews.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nordstrom’s Tacey Powers on the ‘Tremendous’ Footwear Community + the Resurgence of Dress Shoes

When Tacey Powers marked a milestone birthday during the pandemic, her husband opened the door of their Seattle-area home and took her out to the yard to see a parade of 40 cars filled with Nordstrom teammates there to celebrate her from a safe distance. “I was wearing a really spooky work-from-home outfit, so you know they surprised me,” joked the EVP and GMM of shoes, a 40-year Nordstrom veteran.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy