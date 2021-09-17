CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Miller-Meeks working to update financial disclosure

By CHAD DRURY Courier staff writer
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago

Several items were left blank on the financial disclosure form from Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, though her spokesperson said the freshman congresswoman from Ottumwa is taking steps to update it.

Those who serve in Congress are required to file annual financial disclosure forms, and Miller-Meeks, who serves the state's 2nd District, was one of the two in Iowa that filed the least amount of information, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

In her 2020 disclosure, Miller-Meeks reported $100,000 in salary from her time as a current representative, but did not disclose any salary as a former state senator, which carried a $25,000 annual salary.

In May, the congresswoman filed a 90-day extension from the April due date so that it would be due in August. She filed her disclosure Aug. 13.

According to the financial disclosure, she did claim $5,000 from deferred compensation as an ophthalmologist at Great River Health Systems. However, there are no liabilities, assets and "unearned" income listed.

Miller-Meeks spokesman Will Kiley, also in The Gazette report, said the congresswoman is working with the U.S. House to provide further details on her form, and will add her Iowa Senate salary. Kiley said Miller-Meeks has no outside income, such as retirement accounts, that are required to be disclosed.

So far, the Republican has only one challenger — Iowa City native and Democratic state representative Christina Bohannan — but the congressional map is expected to look differently through redistricting. If the new congressional map is approved, Miller-Meeks's district will reach from Wapello County to the borders with Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

