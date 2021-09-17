Calvin Harris hands in new twofer EP as Love Regenerator alongside Solardo, ‘Rollercoaster’
Calvin Harris has opted to deliver most of his Love Regenerator material across EP releases. The producer has released his fifth EP and second collaborative work under the Love Regenerator project in just under two years. Rollercoaster is a two-track collaborative body of work with British duo Solardo–who had first mentioned the release in an exclusive one-on-one with Dancing Astronaut this past January—featuring title track “Rollercoaster” in addition to “All of a Sudden.”dancingastronaut.com
