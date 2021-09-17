Calvin Harris hands in new twofer EP as Love Regenerator alongside Solardo, ‘Rollercoaster’

Xotix begs the question “What the Hell is Wrong With Xotix” with a new, three-track EP that is out now on Underdog Records. California-based bass music trio Xotix has quickly taken the scene by storm. Since their first release in 2019, they have quickly risen through the ranks with some major releases, festival bookings, and astonishing collabs. Some of their most notable releases include their Fresh EP, as well as their collaborative Rabbithole EP with Secret Recipe, which was released with Bassrush Records earlier this year. Xotix hasn’t slowed down this year – and now they’ve landed their latest release, the What The Hell Is Wrong With Xotix EP, on Underdog Records.

