CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Calvin Harris hands in new twofer EP as Love Regenerator alongside Solardo, ‘Rollercoaster’

By Farrell Sweeney
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Harris has opted to deliver most of his Love Regenerator material across EP releases. The producer has released his fifth EP and second collaborative work under the Love Regenerator project in just under two years. Rollercoaster is a two-track collaborative body of work with British duo Solardo–who had first mentioned the release in an exclusive one-on-one with Dancing Astronaut this past January—featuring title track “Rollercoaster” in addition to “All of a Sudden.”

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
baylorlariat.com

Review: Harry Styles stuns fans during ‘Love on Tour’

Imagine a full sports arena masked up and vaccinated in the name of Harry Styles. Finally, the time has come for the much anticipated “Harry Styles: Love on Tour.” Styles kicked off the tour on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and brought his glittery blouses and jumpsuits to San Antonio Thursday. Several thousand teenage girls, and not a small number of boys, came decked out in feather boas, flared pants and colorful sunglasses to see the king of “treating people with kindness,” as the slogan goes.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Shapov & Nerak Guide To A New Direction with ‘Circles’ EP

Progressive/house trailblazers Shapov & NERAK have finally released their EP called Circles. The three track piece enchant listeners on a musical journey. Over the years, both Shapov and NERAK have garnered the attention of various media and electronic music legends. They have had the support of big names like Afrojack, Alesso, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Henry Wallis ‘Levitates’ the Vibe on New Remix EP

UK-based producer Henry Wallis follows up the debut of his new sound on “Levitate” with remixes from Eximius, 8tilllate, and DZRT FRST. Henry Wallis, an up-and-coming producer from the United Kingdom, had already made an impact on the bass music world prior to lockdown. Previously boasting a bass-heavy style of music, during lockdown Wallis felt inspired to evolve his sound into a different, more constant beat-driven style. It was during this time that his evolved identity as a house and UKG-leaning artist emerged.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
dancingastronaut.com

Nitti Gritti gets groovy on new twofer EP, ‘Want You / Numb’

Nitti Gritti‘s Want You / Numb EP has arrived featuring two new tracks, “Want You” with Marten Hørgen and “Numb.” Featuring a pair of brand new house shakers, the tracks carry forward what Nitti Gritti is best known for while delivering a fresh update on the producer’s signature style. “Want...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Metronomy Surprise Release New EP

Metronomy have surprise released a new EP, Posse EP Volume 1. It features collaborations with artists Pinty, Biig Piig, Sorry, Brian Nasty, Folly Group, and spill tab. Listen to the EP in full below. Frontman Joe Mount speaks about the EP’s collaborations in a press release: “I thought it would...
MUSIC
World Star PR News

Corey Feldman Releases Limited Edition, Signed Vinyl of New ‘Love Returns’ EP

Corey Feldman releases signed and unsigned copies of a new 12” vinyl EP, ‘Love Returns’. The EP is a sneak preview of Corey’s forthcoming box set Love Left 2.1 made up of four albums: 1) a brand new album titled, Love Left 2: Arm Me With LOVE, 2) the original album from 1993, Love Left, 3) an instrumental album and 4) an album of unreleased material spanning from 1986-1993. ‘Love Returns’ will feature two songs from each of the four albums exclusively available at CoreyFeldman.net.
this song is sick

Calvin Harris Drops Absolutely Massive Acid House EP with Solardo

The heavy hitters are coming out to play. Calvin Harris and Solardo have teamed up to release two new stellar tracks under Calvin’s Love Regenerator alias, and these cuts are about to take you to the friggin’ moon. Leading off is the fastest playlist addition in the west, “Rollercoaster.” This...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Twofer#British#Dancing Astronaut#Love Regenerator#Solardo Categories
American Songwriter

Review: With a New EP, Billy Idol Is Idle No More

The Roadside makes for an auspicious return for Billy Idol, even if it is in the form of an abbreviated four-song EP. After a nearly seven-year absence, fans have reason to wonder if the one-time celebrated punk poster boy can still retain his menacing facade while the kind of music that was once considered Vital Idol.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Music: Tems – ‘If Orange Was A Place’ EP

Tems continues her ascend with her new EP, ‘If Orange Was A Place.’. The five-track set lands on the heels of the singer’s smash hit Wizkid collaboration ‘Essence,’ an appearance on Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ and in tandem with her unveiling as Apple Music‘s latest Up Next artist. With this...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Xotix Boggles the Mind with Their New EP on Underdog Records

Xotix begs the question “What the Hell is Wrong With Xotix” with a new, three-track EP that is out now on Underdog Records. California-based bass music trio Xotix has quickly taken the scene by storm. Since their first release in 2019, they have quickly risen through the ranks with some major releases, festival bookings, and astonishing collabs. Some of their most notable releases include their Fresh EP, as well as their collaborative Rabbithole EP with Secret Recipe, which was released with Bassrush Records earlier this year. Xotix hasn’t slowed down this year – and now they’ve landed their latest release, the What The Hell Is Wrong With Xotix EP, on Underdog Records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Ignite Release Digital EP with New Vocalist

The masters of melodic-hardcore are finally back! Today US-hardcore band Ignite from Orange County, CA released their brand-new digital EP Anti-Complicity Anthem on all digital platforms. Including the incredible title track as well as the exclusive B-side “Turn XXI” that will be only available on this EP the band makes an impressive comeback.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP

Orange County, Ca veterans Ignite have released a brand new digital EP to introduce fans to their brand new lead vocalist, Eli Santana of Holy Grail fame. The band's longtime frontman Zoli Teglas exited the band last year. The group have shared a music video for the title track of their new EP, "Anti-Complicity Anthem."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
EDMTunes

Love Regenerator Grooves Forward Bringing Two New Tracks

Calvin Harris, aka Love Regenerator, grooves forward, bringing listeners a new two-track EP called Rollercoaster with Solardo. ‘Rollercoaster’ and ‘All of a Sudden’ are the two featured songs on the EP. Both tunes offer more pacey rolling rhythms than Love Regenerator’s previous release, ‘We Can Come Together‘. The Rollercoaster EP...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Whethan leans into pop alongside ericdoa and glaive on ‘Think You Right’

Whethan expands into pop territory alongside ericdoa and glaive with his newest release, “Think You Right.” The smooth track is an interesting combination, with heavy electronic influence and synthesized vocals suspended amid pop-guided production. Rising stars ericdoa and glaive perform the song in the track’s accompanying music video, out now via Whethan’s YouTube channel.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour: new Coachella of concert fashion?

After more than a year without concerts due to the pandemic, Harry Styles is back and better than ever with Love On Tour. Love on Tour was originally planned for 2020 after the drop of Styles’ second album, Fine Line. However, Styles was only able to perform a few shows before COVID-19 took over the world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
antiMUSIC

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming his newly-available EP, "The Roadside", in sync with its release on September 17. Introduced with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years was produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and features his longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Mersiv deploys mind-bending single ‘The Death Note’ ahead of debut album

Gearing up for the release of his debut album, Pretty Dark Loud, due next month, Mersiv provides another glimpse into the record with its latest single, “The Death Note.” Featuring Mersiv’s bass-filled signatures and experimental tones, the track manages to both fit neatly into his existing catalog while simultaneously finding him explore a new direction. Balancing both a modern and old-school sound, “The Death Note” gives listeners a final taste before Pretty Dark Loud‘s scheduled arrival.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Cloonee unleashes the hot steppa—stream ‘Love You Like That’

In an exclusive interview with Dancing Astronaut at DAY.MVS in August, Cloonee said the successor to July’s “Holla,” then still to come, was “one that people have been asking for for like three years.”. Noting that the single would arrive on September 17, Cloonee contextualized why there was such a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy