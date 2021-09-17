CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, Company to Open Offices in Ohio

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK:QEGY) ('Quantum') announces the hiring Robert ('Rob') Edward Murray as Vice President of Exploration and Conservation, who will lead the Company's rare earth exploration projects, employment is effective immediately. Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated 'The addition of...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Huntsman Exercises Baxter Spring Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the 'Company' or 'Huntsman') announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option to earn 100% of the Baxter Spring property, Nevada. The Company also advises that the payment of US$250,000 due on December 1, 2021 under the Baxter Spring agreement, is now due to be paid on or before May 31, 2022.
buffalonynews.net

Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and Platinum Group Metals at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') is pleased to provide an update on resource modeling and exploration activities, and further announces that it has engaged researchers at the University of British Columbia to study the potential for large-scale carbon sequestration at its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA.
buffalonynews.net

Terminus CEO Victor AI at CLSA: A Future City is a Moveable Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to CLSA Investors' Forum, where he shared the company's vision of a future city - AI CITY, and elaborated on the concept of 'mobility, sustainability, and opportunity', three key elements of a future city, using the company's recent partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as an example.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Business
buffalonynews.net

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence. Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will...
ENGINEERING
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

U.S. pushes on with COVID-19 vaccination plan as booster shot approved

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government keeps pushing through its vaccination plan with a booster shot finally approved this week, and financial support has been provided to toughen up some school districts that suffer from salary losses for defying local ban on mask mandates. According to The...
U.S. POLITICS
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona reports 69 virus deaths as rolling average increases

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on Saturday reported 2,916 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths as the pace of virus deaths nearly doubled over the past two weeks. The additional cases and deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,081,790 cases and 19,806 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Murray
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/26)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. JOB FAIR: The Best Hire Phoenix Job Fair is coming up October 13 from 11AM-2PM. Are you looking for a job in the Phoenix area? If you are, then you need to register and attend this event. Best Hire Career Fairs has provided the best hiring events in the country for the last five years. What sets them apart from our competition is that they identify what employers are looking for and match them with the best candidates. If you’re in the market for a new job or advancing your current career, you will want to be at this event. Make sure you arrive early. Register now, and learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rare Earth#Quantum Energy Inc#Henderson#Nv Accesswire#Otcpnk#Mining Engineering#West Virginia University#The Ohio State University#Murray Energy Corporation#Inc Until May#Quantum Cfo#Qegy
buffalonynews.net

'Cowin certificates to have full DOB'

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth, as per Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

PM to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities from the US

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): As many as 157 artefacts and antiquities, including exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE and copper anthropomorphic object of 2000 BC, were handed over by the United States during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the country. PM Modi and President Joe Biden reaffirmed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy