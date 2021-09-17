CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s official battery capacities show significant increases in iPhone 13 lineup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s official battery capacities show significant increases across the iPhone 13 lineup, from the diminutive iPhone 13 mini to the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max. Major battery life improvements come to both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, made possible by A15 Bionic, more efficient components, a larger battery, and power optimizations from a deep integration of hardware and software. iPhone 13 delivers incredible all-day battery life, offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 mini.

