Jim Zeigler: Constitutional questions are in the news almost daily
Politicians need to read it and heed it. Those who have read it need to re-read it. Teachers need to teach it. Families need to read it and pass it on to upcoming generations. I am talking about the Constitution of the United States. This week begins an observance that...
The same day that Californians voted on whether to recall their governor, Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler proposed a recall law for Alabama. Zeigler made the recall proposal on the News and Views radio show with Joey Clark on Montgomery’s News Talk 93.1 FM Tuesday morning. Zeigler, who is running...
Japanese planes attacked the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, killing more than twenty-three hundred Americans. People of that generation forever remembered where they were and what they were doing when they heard of the attack. In the same way, Americans today can vividly recall...
This week for our 100th Episode we have a special guest: Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler(R). He is poised to announce that he will challenge Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for the Republican nomination (we talk prisons, masks, personal freedoms, and the Constitution (The Good One and the Alabama One). 42...
While polling shows that Gov. Kay Ivey has a commanding lead in the race for Alabama’s GOP gubernatorial nod for the 2022 election, according to a recent poll, one of her opponents is undeterred in criticizing her. State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is polling at 8.8% compared to Ivey’s 41.5%...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
Herschel Walker flashed his megawatt smile and shook hands with adoring Georgia Bulldog football fans before the team’s recent home game, and then did what he is most famous for: he ran like hell. The legendary running back who won the 1982 Heisman Trophy is avoiding public events and questions from the press assiduously, even as he settles in as […]
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday defended his state’s decision to reexamine the results of the 2020 presidential election and rejected the idea that he was merely bowing to the wishes of former President Donald Trump. “There are audits of every aspect of government,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.“...
WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized many segments of American society,” […]
Since Hinckley's move to Williamsburg, Virginia, a federal judge has made him live under various conditions that dictate much of his life. For instance, doctors and therapists must oversee his psychiatric medication and decide how often he attends individual and group therapy sessions.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Democrats must shine a light on all the “falsities” that Donald Trump and Republicans continue to tell, including “fraudits” that can impact elections to come.Sept. 25, 2021.
A hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US presidential election results in Arizona's largest county closely tracked the official tally showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, a draft copy of a report released on Friday showed. But it confirms what was already widely known -- that the 2020 election results will stand.
A Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county ended Friday without producing proof to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted an extensive report to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee refuting claims by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) that Alabama engages in voter suppression and seeks “to establish white supremacy in the State.” The Alabama Attorney General also provided written testimony during a […]
