Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been announced during the Nintendo Direct. The new game in the Kirby series is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, our hero finds himself waking up on the shores of a new realm that features a great big, but abandoned and overgrown city (including a shopping mall that looks like it’s been cartoonified right out of The Last of Us). Where Kirby games have typically stuck with side-scrolling platforming action, this game switches things up to 3D platforming action, with plenty of battling enemies, gobbling things up to get hats and new abilities, and fighting bombastic bosses. It looks to be a significant switch up of gameplay for the long-running platforming series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO