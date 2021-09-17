CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

By Cristy
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 9 days ago

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFI6f_0bzegvyM00
One of the beauties of living in a part of the country that experiences four distinct seasons is the anticipation of what comes next. After a long, cold, dark winter, we're ready for a warm, bright spring and summer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHYv4_0bzegvyM00
But after a long, hot, muggy summer - we're ready for things to cool off for fall and winter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4nkE_0bzegvyM00
And cool off they will, at least if the Farmers' Almanac has called the weather correctly for the 2021-2022 winter! According to the Farmers' Almanac prediction, West Virginia can expect a cold, icy, chilly mixed bag of precipitation this winter, especially toward the end of January, end of February, and end of March.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6oLA_0bzegvyM00
This wintery mix of various weather types will include associated temperature swings that will take temperatures plummeting down to unseasonably cold extremes before popping back up into normal winter ranges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYJnn_0bzegvyM00
That means it might be a good time to check your supply of flashlights, batteries, candles, non-perishable food, bottled water, and other emergency supplies just in case some of those predicted storms cause power outages, as they seem so prone to do in our region.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxhrj_0bzegvyM00
Maybe those unseasonably cold swings will have a silver lining, though - fewer insect pests come spring. We can hope!

Are you a winter lover? Are you already pulling out your sweaters and dusting off your sleds because you are so looking forward to a cold, snowy, wet winter? Or maybe instead you are hanging on to the last vestiges of summer and fall with all your might, storing up fun-in-the-sun to carry you through a winter that could be filled with such crazy polar temperature swings. Either way, you can check the Farmers’ Almanac forecast for yourself here at their website. At least we hopefully won’t experience a blizzard as big as this one!

Comments / 2

Dennis Clark
8d ago

I remember when the farmers almanac was the rural bible for weather but I think it is fictional these days and probably then.

Reply
4
