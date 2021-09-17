Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac
West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Are you a winter lover? Are you already pulling out your sweaters and dusting off your sleds because you are so looking forward to a cold, snowy, wet winter? Or maybe instead you are hanging on to the last vestiges of summer and fall with all your might, storing up fun-in-the-sun to carry you through a winter that could be filled with such crazy polar temperature swings. Either way, you can check the Farmers’ Almanac forecast for yourself here at their website. At least we hopefully won’t experience a blizzard as big as this one!
