Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, 'Purchased Royalties') from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ('New Carolin') or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.

