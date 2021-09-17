CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake revealed for Switch & more

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp have announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Details are slim on the game, but it sounds like it will play akin to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, which was an awesome financial success that sold more than 2 million units. Purple Lamp was responsible for Rehydrated as well, so this all feels like a logical next step. The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake announcement trailer doesn’t offer much of anything to go off of, but THQ Nordic PR discusses in broad strokes the sort of exploration you can expect:

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

Posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Deltarune Chapter 2 is out now, and that means thousands of players are combing every inch of it for secrets. And ooh boy does it have... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Last month, the Entertainment Software...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Danganronpa 10th anniversary Switch pouch and cartridge case revealed

Entertainment company Happinet subsidiary Max Games is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Danganronpa with a special Nintendo Switch pouch and cartridge case. The products are officially licensed by Nintendo and will release in Japan in early November. It’s been 10 years since we first saw the “Ultimate” students appear in...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

FCC documents reveal Nintendo is working on a new Switch controller

Recently submitted documents to the Federal Communications Commission reveal that Nintendo is planning to make another Switch controller. Discovered by Nintendo leaker SamusHunter2 the FCC confidentiality listing specifically cites that the new product is a “Game controller” which has the model name “HAC-043”. The HAC prefix has previously been used...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmic#Xbox One#Skins#Purple Lamp#Spongebob#Thq Nordic Pr
totalgamingnetwork.com

SpongeBob SquarePants, Crypto, and more headline THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Showcase

What better way to mark a decade of massive growth (and F.U.N.) than with the expansion of some of THQ Nordic’s most popular franchises to the PS5? SpongeBob SquarePants? Check! Crypto? Check. Cutter Slade? Check. Bikes, ATVs and UTVs? Check, check and check. Here’s a quick recap of all the first looks rolled out during THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Showcase Event just moments ago.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

A Brand New SpongeBob SquarePants Game Is Coming To Xbox

As part of today's THQ Nordic's showcase, an all-new SpongeBob SquarePants game was announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S known as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. No release date was announced, but like the Destroy all Humans! 2 remake, it's said to be "coming soon".
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Castlevania Advance Collection rated for Switch & more in Taiwan

Back in June, a rating surfaced from Australian Classification for a Castlevania Advance Collection from publisher Konami and port developer M2, but no platforms were specified. However, Castlevania Advance Collection has now been rated in Taiwan as well, via Gematsu, specifically for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, this unannounced collection is coming everywhere that matters, and that is very good news.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon UNITE has achieved more than 9 million downloads on Switch

The official Pokemon UNITE Twitter account has informed fans of the free-to-play MOBA that the game has now achieved over 9 million downloads on the Nintendo Switch system. The impressive figure was revealed today ahead of the Pokemon UNITE smartphone version which is coming next Wednesday, 22nd September. To celebrate the momentous occasion of reaching nine million downloads, every trainer will be eligible to receive 2,000 in-game Aeos Tickets starting from Wednesday, 29th September!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendoeverything.com

Death Gambit: Afterlife out on Switch this month, physical release revealed

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit not only confirmed the release date for the 2D action Metroidvania Death’s Gambit: Afterlife today, but unveiled a new physical release as well. Death’s Gambit: Afterlife will be launching for Switch on September 30 for $19.99. This marks the first time that the...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Animated Video Revealed for Dying Light on Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2 won't release this year but Dying Light Platinum Edition is still coming to Switch. With a new animated trailer available for people to watch. The trailer is short and points out the importance of parkour and combat. The pinnacle traits of Dying Light. Dying Light remains one...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Stream Recap: Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, & More

In celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary, THQ Nordic announced its first, official digital showcase. Today, we got a look at six upcoming games coming from the publisher. We knew of one game that was revealed earlier in Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. The announcement was taken offline shortly after it was initially revealed. The announcement became official today. Here is everything else that was announced in the THQ Nordic 10th-anniversary stream.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Guide: How to access Deltarune Chapter 2’s secret route

Undertale was a game that was all about choice and replayability. In contrast, Deltarune is a game where your choices don’t matter. Or so we were told. When Chapter 1 dropped three years ago, dedicated fans figured out there actually was a way to get a slightly different ending, and ever since Chapter 2 dropped, it’s been clear that some minor choices do carry over. However, there’s something else much more shocking going on that very few players are likely to stumble on by accident. Deltarune Chapter 2 has a well-hidden secret route. Here’s our guide to finding it!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Switch review | Charming from start to finish

JRPGs used to feel like a daunting hill to climb for me, but the original release of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom gave me the confidence to play other games in the genre. As such, I was excited to revisit such an impactful game on Nintendo Switch. Although this version has some noticeable issues, especially with frame rate, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition on Nintendo Switch is a worthwhile investment in review for those looking for an accessible, Studio Ghibli-inspired adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Good Life release date set: Swery debt repayment RPG paws October

Publisher Playism and developer White Owls have dropped the release date trailer for The Good Life, a “debt repayment RPG” from Hidetaka Suehiro (“Swery”) that will launch on October 15, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game has been in the works for a good while now, having conducted a successful Kickstarter back in 2018, and it has a pretty wild premise. Journalist Naomi Hayward travels to Rainy Woods in England for photography and to investigate a secret for a client — and she’s doing it because she needs the money to help “escape a colossal mountain of debt.” However, the weird part is that Naomi discovers the townspeople transform into cats and dogs at night, and eventually she can too. Oh, and there’s also a murder to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Lil Gator Game is an ultra-precious Playtonic Friends Switch adventure

Playtonic Friends, the indie publishing arm of Playtonic Games, and developer MegaWobble have revealed the announcement trailer for Lil Gator Game, an adorable adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. Said gator has a very The Legend of Zelda Link look to him, and he does a lot of very Link-like things, like smash pots, slide on his shield, and go climbing and swimming. And it all just looks so ridiculously serene, between the soft visuals and pleasant music.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Disney Classic Games Collection to have The Jungle Book, SNES Aladdin

Last month, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rated a Disney Classic Games Collection from Nighthawk Interactive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. At the time, it sounded exactly like the already released Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, except with the addition of The Jungle Book. And that’s basically correct. Except via Vooks, we now know that Disney Classic Games Collection will not only include SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Genesis versions of The Jungle Book, but it will also add the SNES version of Aladdin, which was missing from the first collection. Here’s the full list of games included (and their soundtracks and previously added in-game enhancements will be included as well):
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

No American Nightmare: Rating for Alan Wake Remastered Switch appears

Remedy Entertainment is no stranger to Switch. Its latest video game, Control, managed to launch on the console through the power of cloud delivery. It was somewhat surprising, then, when Alan Wake Remastered wasn’t announced for Nintendo’s latest system. Surely, cloud delivery could handle an updated Xbox 360 title? According to the Brazil Advisory Rating Board, it can. A rating for Alan Wake Remastered on Switch popped up on the website today.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Phantom Breaker: Omnia English dub trailer reveals an all-star voice cast

Rocket Panda Games has revealed an English dub trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter by Mages, Phantom Breaker: Omnia, which shows an all-star cast of voice actors. We recently learned about its delay from 2021 to early 2022, but given that fans from the West have waited over a decade for a proper Phantom Breaker fighter, the wait won’t be that long. Fans of English dubs will also be in for a treat with a robust list of English voice actors for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy