SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake revealed for Switch & more
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp have announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Details are slim on the game, but it sounds like it will play akin to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, which was an awesome financial success that sold more than 2 million units. Purple Lamp was responsible for Rehydrated as well, so this all feels like a logical next step. The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake announcement trailer doesn’t offer much of anything to go off of, but THQ Nordic PR discusses in broad strokes the sort of exploration you can expect:www.nintendoenthusiast.com
