France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

 8 days ago
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint news conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the seriousness of the event.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Send help
8d ago

In case y'all don't get what was written, France is mad because they used to have a big money deal with Australia. Australia made the deal with the USA instead of France, and France broke up with both countries because they're hurt.

Robin Wagner Lomax
8d ago

we will see countries pulling back everyone is questioning the U.S. and why not after all the fiascos of the last 9 months. I'm questioning the absurd things they've done too!

ditvitm
8d ago

In case you forgot, 1) We don't need France, 2) France is part of the EU, 3) Australia broke a $66 Billion contract with France to build submarines, 4) We dumped TPP, 5) Britain Brexited, 6) China is assuming ownership of the South China Sea, 7) We need a strong defense of the Pacific & Atlantic shipping lanes to protect & maintain worldwide trade, 8) France is not strong enough to act on its own, except to sulk, 9) France will get over it, 10) I, personally, don't want to learn Chinese. Simple. America is great. Let's get on with it.

