France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint news conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the seriousness of the event.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.