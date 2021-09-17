CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dance Like Nobody's Honking: Man Confronts Truck Driver With Cathartic Dancing In Brooklyn

By Ben Yakas
Gothamist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOOOOONK: it's the aural bane of every New Yorker's existence, whether you're driving, cycling, walking or just sitting in your office or home trying to enjoy a honk-free moment. We're all accustomed to noise in New York City, but there is nothing more jarring or exasperating than when a driver obnoxiously, unnecessarily unloads a storm of honks into the air. I'm sure everyone has fantasized about confronting those rogue honkers, but this week, one man actually did just that... through joyous, cathartic dancing.

Annette Gerage
8d ago

Not so funny. What if the people behind the truck had an emergency? The dancing man should have just driven off.

