Dance Like Nobody's Honking: Man Confronts Truck Driver With Cathartic Dancing In Brooklyn

HOOOOOONK: it's the aural bane of every New Yorker's existence, whether you're driving, cycling, walking or just sitting in your office or home trying to enjoy a honk-free moment. We're all accustomed to noise in New York City, but there is nothing more jarring or exasperating than when a driver obnoxiously, unnecessarily unloads a storm of honks into the air. I'm sure everyone has fantasized about confronting those rogue honkers, but this week, one man actually did just that... through joyous, cathartic dancing.