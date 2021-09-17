CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star recruit Vincent Iwuchukwu commits to USC

By Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-star center Vincent Iwuchukwu announced his commitment to USC on Friday, giving the Trojans their fourth five-star big man in the past four classes. Iwuchukwu took a visit to Baylor in June, when the Bears appeared to be the favorite for the San Antonio native. But USC made a strong push over the past few weeks, getting Iwuchukwu on campus for an official visit earlier this month. His final five also included Kansas, UCLA and Texas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#San Antonio#Nba Draft#Baylor#Montverde Academy#La Lumiere School#Espn#Nike Eybl#Drive Nation#Oziyah Sellers#Trojans
