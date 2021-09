Hundreds of firefighters are battling the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Park, keeping the flames away from the famed General Sherman tree. The giant sequoia is 275 feet tall, more than 2,000 years old, and the world's largest tree by volume. Sprinklers have been running nonstop to keep the area around the General Sherman wet, fire officials said, and firefighters protected the General Sherman and other massive sequoias by covering them with an aluminum foil-like material and clearing vegetation from their bases, the Los Angeles Times reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO