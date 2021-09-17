CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2021 predictions: Who will win vs. who should win

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you somehow weren’t aware of all the buzz around “Ted Lasso” already, you will be when the Emmys air Sunday night. The sweet, simple Apple TV+ sitcom about a college football coach who moves to England to lead a soccer team broke through the mainstream like few TV shows have done since streaming services flooded the marketplace, holding its place in the pop culture conversation like “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men” did in their day.

