Drexel Joins Citywide Innovation Conversation at 2021 B.PHL Fest

 8 days ago

Drexel University faculty and staff will participate in a new hybrid version of the B.PHL Innovation Fest, a citywide celebration of innovation now in its third year. From Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 the event will welcome scores of creative thinkers from around the city and across the country, including headliners CNN’s Don Lemon, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Grammy-winning recording artist Eve.

