Here’s the Full List of Booze That Pennsylvania Is Now Rationing to Residents, Bars and Restaurants

By Victor Fiorillo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you don’t need a case of Veuve this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It’s the weekend, so you might be planning on hitting the liquor store to stock up on your favorite bottles. Who could blame you? Well, depending on your tastes, you might be in for a bit of a letdown. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has announced that it’s now rationing certain bottles to residents — 42 different products, to be exact.

Bill Shula
7d ago

They never should have listed what there was going to be a shortage of.The same JAG Offs that hoarded toilet paper will be the same JAG Offs making a run on the liquor stores.

Steven Logan
8d ago

is any other state doing this. or is it just cause Pennsylvania runs t he stores. its another way of taxing you.

Michael P. Duross
8d ago

I shop in Jersey. One stop shopping and the proprietors and employees are much nicer and knowledgeable

