CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

This Timber Prefab by Manta North Is What Dreams Are Made Of

dwell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scandinavian-inspired prefab—a minimalist design that starts at $179K—is one family’s happy place by the sea. Juris Grišins and Laura Komisare needed a break. Life in the big city of Riga, Latvia’s capital, was exhilarating, but the couple wanted somewhere they and their two children could spread out and connect with nature. "I come from a small town, and the first few summers I spent in the city were painful," remembers Laura.

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Minima Is a Sleek Prefab Built With Cross-Laminated Timber

Prefabs have been a fixture on Treehugger's pages for many years. And no wonder: Prefabs are attractive because they are constructed off-site in a factory, where things like construction waste can be minimized, and things like quality control can be maximized. Prefabs are therefore known for being less impactful for the environment, in addition to having a quicker turnaround than conventionally built homes.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

A Passive House on the Outskirts of Moscow Blends Into Its Forested Surroundings

This green-roofed home by Snegiri Architects bows in deference to the enveloping woodlands. Not a single tree in the surrounding birch and pine forest was cut down to accommodate the construction of the Hill House, a passive home on the outskirts of Moscow that’s designed to use 90 percent less energy than a regular residence.
VISUAL ART
veranda.com

Aviva Stanoff’s Lighting For Currey & Company Is What Chandelier Dreams Are Made Of

Renowned for her luxury textile designs, Southern California-based designer Aviva Stanoff, who got her start working for big fashion houses, has always focused on fine materials and intricate details (silk organza flecked with gold-leaf tissue or velvet accented with ostrich feathers, for example). So it’s no surprise that her lighting collections for Currey & Company, the high-end lighting and home furnishings manufacturer headquartered in Atlanta, are equally striking and sophisticated—and just the thing to infuse some glam into your spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

A Couple Brings Scandinavian Simplicity to a Complicated Renovation in L.A.

Vaulted ceilings, meticulous built-ins, and a sense of pared-back restraint help solve the visual identity crisis—and structural issues—of a troubled ranch-style home. This story is powered by LifeStraw, the minimalist water-filtering pitcher that’s as well-designed as your kitchen. For a couple who prefers simplicity, this renovation wasn’t quite that. Cynthia...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manta#Timber#What Dreams Are Made Of#Scandinavian
dwell.com

This Spruce Cabin in Switzerland Is Like a Grown-Up Tree House

On family property, architect Lionel Ballmer builds a compact home almost entirely out of wood. "I built this house for my wife, my cats, and me," says Swiss architect Lionel Ballmer. "We wanted to live in a small place, surrounded by trees." The roughly 860-square-foot project occupies a piece of land in Haute-Nendaz, Switzerland, shared with the parents of Lionel’s wife. Its design—a maze-like succession of connected spaces that create worlds of their own— is like "a child’s dream of living in a tree house in the backyard coming true," he says.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

Before & After: A Country Home Blossoms in the Ruins of an Old Stone Barn

Type rehabs a rundown stone structure into an elegant dwelling—and then sets about rewilding its site in the English countryside. To the untrained eye, this dilapidated barn in the Devonshire countryside in southwest England looked like a ruin. First of all, there was no road access—so you had to walk across two fields to even see it. The roof was missing, the stone walls had crumbled in places, and ivy haphazardly covered the structure.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Brilliant Prefab Cabin's Movable Nested Shells Open Up to Nature

We've seen many great examples of multipurpose, space-maximizing "transformer" furniture over the years, as well as some jaw-dropping transformer apartments too. Rarer still are tiny houses and cabins of the transforming type, though we've seen some here and there with walls that morph or roofs that retract. Dutch physicist-turned-designer Caspar...
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

A Trailblazing Aluminum Prefab Will Soon Woo U.S. Buyers

Mexico City’s Taller Aragonés debuts the Pi Home, an energy-efficient modular home that can be assembled in just 45 days. On a wooded hillside in the Mexico City colonia of Bosques de las Lomas, Taller Aragonés has erected a prototype of the Pi Home to showcase its ingenious, fully customizable modular construction system. The prefab comes flat-packed in boxes and can be assembled in 45 days without the help of heavy machinery.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
probuilder.com

Bringing Custom Homes to the Masses Through Prefab Construction

A custom home may seem out of reach for most Americans, but a new partnership between two architecture firms and a prefab home builder seeks to change that. Architecture firms KieranTimberlake and Lake|Flato teamed up with builder Bensonwood for OpenHome, a new concept bringing budget-friendly custom home design to the masses. Not only does OpenHome want to bring down the cost of custom homes, but also the time required. The trio paired up in 2018 and began taking projects in spring of 2020, reports Fast Company. The OpenHome system consists of a series of building blocks that serve as sections of rooms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tallahasseemagazine.com

What Dreams May Come

As I peer outside the sliding door of my beachfront suite, I feel tranquil. As the sound of the ocean melodically transfixes my harmonious mood, I wonder what more I can discover to further immerse myself in serenity and peace. I wonder what about this wondrous place can remind me of the calm and quiet of now; the beauty that life has to offer if only we had a moment to stop and say, “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”
LIFESTYLE
dwell.com

A Luminous Micro-Home Peeks Above the Rooftops in Sydney

This Australian home feels larger than its 645 square feet thanks to white walls, plenty of outdoor connections, and loads of natural light. When a young couple approached Sydney, Australia–based design firm Architect George about renovating a dark and dated single-story home on a narrow lot in the suburb of Newtown, they challenged the architects to create a comfortable, light-filled two-level home that connects to nature. "The house occupies one of the smallest and most awkward sites you could come across as an architect," says Dean Williams of Architect George. "But it benefits from great sunlight and proximity to a community park and garden, and urban amenities."
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

A Moscow Apartment Uses Bold Color to Channel Moroccan Medinas

Moscow-based firm CXEMA references the old quarters Morocco’s cities with vibrant hues and a unique approach to the compact layout. Although this 753-square-foot apartment is located in a new building in Moscow, the inspiration for its design came from a faraway place. The architects at CXEMA designed the unit for a young couple who had just returned from a trip to Morocco and were fascinated by the structure and colors of the medinas (old quarters) in the various cities they visited.
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture that are the affordable + sustainable housing solutions we need in 2021!

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from cozy tiny homes to a sustainable home that looks like a cruise ship! These prefabricated designs are a part of a growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtor.com

Prefab, But Make It Luxury: Modular Homes Can Be High End Too

Ty Sharp, a 26-year-old software consultant from Aspen, Colo., is building a 2,876-square-foot vacation home in Ventura, Calif. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom custom home, for which he’s paying $1.695 million, will have an open-concept floor plan, a chef’s kitchen, engineered hardwood floors and a master bedroom with a private patio and soaking tub.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
HOME & GARDEN
Secret LA

The Most Breathtaking And Unique Natural Wonders Around L.A.

Your bucket list is about to get a whole lot longer. Los Angeles is filled with manmade marvels from the soaring reflective skyscrapers Downtown and the slick organic lines of the Peterson Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire to the Mosaic Tile House in Venice. But no matter what we imaginative creations we manage to conjure up and manufacture, nature seems to offer something to match that and, in some cases, trump it all. Here are all the stunning and unusual natural SoCal wonders that you need to see at least once.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

9 best floor mops for sparkling surfaces without the hassle

No one loves mopping, but there’s a whole load of technical innovations out there to help make things a bit less taxing. From spinning heads to durable, absorbent fabrics, your floor will be covered.Spray mops use an on-board reservoir of water or cleaner which is distributed via a trigger handle to work over lightly soiled areas. Go for a more traditional long-stranded mop with a bucket of hot water and detergent when you have more dirt to tackle, and always go for a bigger mop head if you have a lot of ground to cover.Ceramic or porcelain tiles may be...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy