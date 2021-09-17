This Timber Prefab by Manta North Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The Scandinavian-inspired prefab—a minimalist design that starts at $179K—is one family’s happy place by the sea. Juris Grišins and Laura Komisare needed a break. Life in the big city of Riga, Latvia’s capital, was exhilarating, but the couple wanted somewhere they and their two children could spread out and connect with nature. "I come from a small town, and the first few summers I spent in the city were painful," remembers Laura.www.dwell.com
