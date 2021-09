This Drought-Tolerant Gravel Garden is Just as Gorgeous as a Plant-Packed Landscape. One of landscape designer Margie Grace's favorite materials is so humble it rarely gets a second thought. "I love gravel," she says. "It feels so timeless and earthy, and you know the soil is breathing beneath it." In the yard around her and partner Dawn Close's ranch house in Montecito, California, gravel is the foundation of the design. By combining the material with airy grasses and perennials, Grace created a space that's easygoing, surprisingly soft-looking, and drought-tolerant. "I really, really wanted to crack the nut on water," Grace says. (Though her area gets little rain year-round, drought conditions can occur anywhere in the country.) "I wanted super-low water use but a lush feel."

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO