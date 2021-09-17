CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Seymour residents face neglect charges following 6-month investigation

By WRTV.com Staff
 8 days ago
SEYMOUR — Three Seymour residents have been arrested following a 6-month investigation that began after a "lifeless" and "underweight" 11-year-old girl was brought to the hospital, investigators said Friday.

Pamela Hatfield, 63, Donna Burton, 41, and Stevy Geise, 33, were arrested this week and charged with neglect of a dependent. They remain in custody at the Jackson County Jail, according to Seymour Police Lt. C. J. Foster.

Investigators with the Seymour Police Department received information from the Indiana Department of Child Services on March 16 that the girl was lifeless and had to be resuscitated after she was brought to the emergency room at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

A probable cause affidavit said the girl weighed 50 pounds, her body temperature was 88 degrees and she had an extremely elevated blood sugar level when she arrived at the hospital.

The girl was later transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis and admitted to the intensive care unit, where she stayed for several days, court documents said. She eventually recovered and was later released.

Police believe drug use by the adults led to the girl's situation.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

