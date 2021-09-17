CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranch Dressing Crocs Are The Shoe That Goes With Everything

By Travis Sams
 8 days ago
Crocs continue to release new mashup shoes that speak to me. Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to even wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

