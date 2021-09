Summer 2020 will be one most of us will never forget! Not that COVID 19 wasn't bad enough, many in Eastern Iowa were also adversely affected by the August 10th derecho. Several Jones County Conservation Board areas received extensive damage from the derecho's extreme winds. Recovery efforts have been ongoing and will continue for several years. Volunteers have been wonderful and offered hands and hearts in the clean-up efforts during 2020 and can once again be involved in upcoming recovery efforts.

