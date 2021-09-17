Rival teams come together to honor veterans

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Both the Marquette and Escanaba football programs came together to honor those who have served our country in their week three matchup. The Eskymos dedicate one home game a season to honor those veterans who have laid their lives on the line for our freedoms. This year’s game not only was Escanaba’s first home game since 2019 but also fell one day short of the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.