CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Rival teams come together to honor veterans

By Haley Schoengart
UPMATTERS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Both the Marquette and Escanaba football programs came together to honor those who have served our country in their week three matchup. The Eskymos dedicate one home game a season to honor those veterans who have laid their lives on the line for our freedoms. This year’s game not only was Escanaba’s first home game since 2019 but also fell one day short of the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Escanaba, MI
Escanaba, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#American Football#Eskymos#Marine Corp Veteran#Army Veteran#Navy#Air Force#Marines#Coast Guard#Esky Elk Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy