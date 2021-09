With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf nearing his term limit, the 2022 contest for Pennsylvania governor is wide open. This is a race that will have enormous implications for Pennsylvanians. Over the nearly eight years Wolf has been in office, members of the GOP-controlled legislature have become increasingly conservative — something that appears unlikely to change in the near term. Wolf’s veto pen has often been the only thing standing in the way of GOP efforts to, for instance, narrow abortion rights, impose voter ID, and bar certain vaccine requirements.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO