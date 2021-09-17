Youth Only Pheasant, Waterfowl Hunt Starts Next Weekend in Montana
A special pheasant and waterfowl hunt for youth in Montana will be held later this month. Fish, Wildlife and Parks Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser explains. “The last weekend in September, the 25th and 26th, young hunters have a chance to hunt waterfowl and pheasants ahead of the general opener,” Crowser said. “If you’re a licensed hunter that is 15-years-old or younger, you get a chance to get out there and hunt birds without a lot of other company. You also get a chance for some extra experience.”kyssfm.com
