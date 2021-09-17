Supreme Court urged to review ban on drug injection sites

70,000 people in the United States died from drug-related overdoses in 2019. The nearly fourfold increase since 1999, fueled by the opioid epidemic, underscores the need for new strategies rather than the failed punitive approach that has criminalized generations of Americans without dealing with their underlying problems. Other countries have shown promising results by setting up overdose prevention sites where people can use illegal drugs under the supervision of trained staff able to offer clean injection equipment, help in the event of an overdose and counseling on treatment. However, any plans to replicate those efforts in the United States have been hindered by the Trump administration’s perverse use of federal drug laws and the apparent refusal of the Biden administration to get involved.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO