Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats took a razor-thin lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, preliminary results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. Preliminary results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 24.9 to 25.6 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.4 to 24.7 percent. With the race in dead-heat in what is one of the most unpredictable elections for Europe's biggest economy in decades, the SPD swiftly staked its claim with general secretary Lars Klingbeil saying his party "clearly has the mandate to govern". "It's going to be a long election night, that's for sure," Scholz said. "But this is certain: that many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz."

WORLD ・ 13 MINUTES AGO