Louisiana State

Another fight at Louisiana school results in more arrests

SFGate
 8 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A fight Friday at the same Louisiana high school where 14 students were arrested a day earlier has resulted in more students facing charges. Two groups of teenage girls, ages 14 to 17, were involved in the fight at Southwood High School in Shreveport, said Caddo Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Andy Scoggins. In all, eight people were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and each has been released to their parents' custody, the sheriff's office said.

