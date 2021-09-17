CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Off-Road SUV Has A Hybrid Bio-Diesel Powertrain & A 4,350-Mile Range

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, hybrid powertrains represent the absolute peak of automotive performance — as evidenced by their use in the current crop of Formula 1 cars. Recognizing the many advantages of these gas-electric systems, a former Ferrari and McLaren F1 engineer has taken a few pages out of the F1 and supercar playbooks to deliver a thoroughly cutting-edge hybrid off-roader christened the Fering Pioneer.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots and video: F1-powered hypercar on the road and track

Final work on the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar is taking place ahead of the delayed 2021 launch, and the latest testing has seen prototypes hit the Nürburgring and some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads. AMG has two prototypes at its Nürburgring development center and one of these previously broke...
CARS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
TrendHunter.com

520-Mile Range Electric Cars

The newly Launched Lucid 'Air Dream Edition' electric car has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, surpassing Tesla's leading EV by over 100 miles. What this means is that Lucid Motors -- a lesser-known American electric vehicle manufacturer -- is officially offering customers the longest-range EV on the market.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Suv#Off Road#Powertrain#Bio#Ferrari#Mclaren#Supercar#Fering#British#Pioneer
Telegraph

Which hybrid family SUV is best? Honda CR-V vs Toyota RAV4

It’s a dilemma many car buyers in Britain are now facing. You want an SUV to carry the family and their clobber, but a petrol engine is far too thirsty, diesel’s a dirty word these days, and any electric car you can afford just won’t quite be big enough. For...
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Cars, SUVs, and Trucks With the Best Fuel Economy

Fuel economy is a key factor in the operating costs for vehicles. A small difference in the overall mpg rating can add up to big bucks over years of ownership. CR conducts extensive fuel-economy tests on every model we purchase to make sure our members have the essential data needed to make informed purchase decisions.
CARS
NBC Connecticut

Toyota Unveils New 2022 Tundra Pickup Truck With New Hybrid Engine

Toyota unveiled its 2022 Tundra with a bolder look, new technologies and more power. But the additional power will be from a new V-6 twin-turbo hybrid engine instead of a traditional V-8. Using twin-turbo V-6 engines have proven successful in pickup trucks, including Ford's F-150. While the Detroit automakers dominate...
CARS
Effingham Daily News

The five best hybrid SUVs you can buy

Buying a hybrid vehicle is typically a smart way to help save money on gas and reduce your carbon footprint compared to a conventional gasoline-only vehicle. Not long ago your shopping choices were largely limited to hybrid hatchbacks and sedans, but the hybrid SUV market has expanded considerably the past few years. The latest hybrid SUVs can get impressive fuel economy while providing plenty of cargo space, a higher ride height, available all-wheel drive and cutting-edge technology features.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
The Car Connection

2022 Mazda CX-5 refreshed; AWD standard on all 2022 CX SUVs

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover rolls into the new model year with a new standard feature that will spread to most Mazda crossover SUVs: all-wheel drive. Mazda announced Tuesday that standard AWD will apply to its bestseller as well as the 2022 Mazda CX-30 small crossover and 2022 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover. The 2022 MX-30 electric crossover with limited availability will remain front-wheel drive, and the small CX-3 was discontinued for 2022.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

First Look: Honda’s Rugged New Off-Roader, the Passport TrailSport

When Honda brought back the Passport three years ago, it positioned it as the most rugged SUV in its line-up. Now, it’s amping things up with a combination of new exterior trim and improved off-road capabilities. The new model will also get a new badge as the first entry into...
CARS
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 To Gain STX Black Appearance Package

In recent years, blacked-out appearance packages and features have grown in popularity, prompting Ford to add one to a variety of vehicles. This includes a Black Appearance Package for the 2021 Ford Ranger and the 2021 Ford EcoSport SES, as Ford Authority previously reported, along with the Lariat Black Appearance Package for the 2021 Ford Super Duty. Now, sources familiar with the 2022 Ford F-150 launch have told Ford Authority that the light-duty truck will receive several new appearance packages, including the STX Black Appearance Package.
CARS
Carscoops

Caterham’s Lightest Seven Ever Weighs Less Than A Bugatti Chiron’s Engine

The Caterham Seven is one of the lightest, purest sports cars on the planet. Stripped of most everything that doesn’t help you go fast or have fun, a mid-spec 270 will get you to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.0 seconds and weighs just 1,190 lbs (540 kg), or around a third of a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hydrogen-Powered Ford Ranger Starts At Almost $140,000

We're patiently waiting for the all-new Ford Ranger to arrive. The model that finally arrived in America after years of absence was already a little past its prime when it got here, so we've been eager to learn everything we can about the latest model. But while we're obsessing over what's coming next, a company in Australia has been working on giving the old Ranger hydrogen power. We reported on this last month, excited to learn more about this clever idea. It seems that this new machine, called the H2X Warrego, is being lapped up by buyers around the world, but that could slow down once they see the pricing.
CARS
fordauthority.com

This Is The All-New 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance Package

The refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition was officially revealed this morning sporting a few exterior styling tweaks, a variety of interior updates, the addition of several tech features, BlueCruise, and Ford’s Power-Up software, which enables over-the-air updates. FoMoCo also revealed the off-road-focused Expedition Timberline, as well as this – the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance Package, which is geared more toward on-road performance with stylish looks.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra: First New Truck in 15 Years Brings a Twin-Turbo Hybrid V6

The next generation of Toyota's full-size pickup was redesigned from the ground up to haul more and pack more power. 2007. That's how long ago the current Toyota Tundra was introduced, minus a refresh in 2014. In that time, it's kept a smaller but loyal fanbase that tends to complain about—of all things—odometers that don't go high enough. Now the next-gen 2022 Toyota Tundra is finally here, with a completely new design that features a new high-strength boxed steel frame, smoother-riding multi-link rear suspension, composite bed and an available range-topping hybrid twin-turbo V6 drivetrain.
CARS
urbandaddy.com

Floating Motors Turns Cars into Floating Cars

Flying cars may still be a few years away, so until then, you can keep driving your car on the road like everyone else. Or you can think outside the box and take your car for a swim. Because Floating Motors is a new company that's modifying classic cars into...
CARS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

6 SUVs With The Most Cargo Space

One of the best things about SUVs is that they have a lot of cargo space. This makes them perfect for people who need to transport large items or even passengers in their car. In this blog post, we will look at 6 different SUVs that have the most cargo space. Check on the list […] The post 6 SUVs With The Most Cargo Space appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

New Ford Expedition ST Spy Shots Capture SUV Towing A Trailer

The Ford Expedition appears to be the next model in the brand’s lineup that gets to wear the ST badge. While the badge tries to invoke sportier characteristics, vehicles like the Expedition are still expected to work, and that’s evident by the latest batch of Expedition ST spy shots. The...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy