Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Boston's "Skinny House," which, according to legend, was built during a family feud during the Civil War, has sold for $1.25 million. A soldier found out after returning home from the Civil War his brother had built a property on their inherited land from their deceased father, leaving him with only a tiny section of property. Local legend has it he built the "Skinny House," also nicknamed a "Spite House," to block sunlight from his brother's home, according to CBS Boston and The Washington Post.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO