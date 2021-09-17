Flyers 2021-22 Lineup Projections: Defense

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Flyers 2020 season was one that seemed to start with much promise, but quickly turned sideways, if not backwards. By season’s end what unfolded had players, executives and fans asking “what just happened?” In many ways, the answers are still unclear, but the prediction results are in, and it is not pretty. After several solid seasons of good predictions I, like the Flyers, fell off the cliff in 2020. My picks reflected a clear pattern of excessive optimism and it led me to be more wrong than right.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO