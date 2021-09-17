About Our Visitors Center

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

As many of you may have already heard, the New Paltz Regional Chamber of Commerce has sadly made the decision to dissolve. Although we will no longer be at the helm of the community, we have every confidence that One EPIC Place will do an amazing job of keeping community first as they assume charge of the New Paltz Visitor’s Center. For decades, the New Paltz Regional Chamber of Commerce has been providing this service to visitors coming to New Paltz and the surrounding area.

