Plant Extracts Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The Plant Extracts Market is estimated to be valued at USD 26.32 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 82.25 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2028. Rising demand for plant extracts from end-use applications such as food & beverages, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals to present flavor, color, and food is driving the plant extract demand. A shift in consumer choice towards the consumption of herbal medicines is again fueling the plant extract market. Side-effects linked with the synthetically prepared drugs leading to several disorders have drastically improved the consumer preference towards the safe & herbal substitute. This, in turn, has propelled the market growth. The rising demand for extracted or herbal supplements are impacting the plant extracts market growth positively.