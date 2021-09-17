CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Extracts Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The Plant Extracts Market is estimated to be valued at USD 26.32 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 82.25 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2028. Rising demand for plant extracts from end-use applications such as food & beverages, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals to present flavor, color, and food is driving the plant extract demand. A shift in consumer choice towards the consumption of herbal medicines is again fueling the plant extract market. Side-effects linked with the synthetically prepared drugs leading to several disorders have drastically improved the consumer preference towards the safe & herbal substitute. This, in turn, has propelled the market growth. The rising demand for extracted or herbal supplements are impacting the plant extracts market growth positively.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, Worth, Size by Manufacture, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is expected to reach USD 46.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse range of end-use applications.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Emulsion Adhesives Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Emulsion Adhesives market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Emulsion Adhesives market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Microporous Insulation Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Microporous Insulation market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To See Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Network Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Companies, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The recently published global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Recyclable Cups Market Swot Analysis by key players JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup

Latest published market study on Global Recyclable Cups Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Recyclable Cups space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Paper Cup Company, BioPak, Berry Plastics Corporation, Eco-Products, JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup & FrugalPac Limited.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Home Healthcare Market to Reach USD 274.7 billion by 2025 - Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Emerging Trends

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global home healthcare market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Coin Collecting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Great Collections, Heritage Auctions, NumisBids

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coin Collecting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coin Collecting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coin Collecting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS

