Edge Protection System Market

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.

