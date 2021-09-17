CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavors & Fragrances Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Flavors & Fragrances Market is expected to reach USD 31.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Accelerated growth in industrialization over the globe has led to the increase of extensive production of flavored or scented products such as soaps, household cleaners, processed food and beverages, detergents, personal care products, and oral hygiene products. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural ingredients across a massive number of consumers could encourage the application in the flavors and fragrances market.

Las Vegas Herald

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Companies, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The recently published global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Emulsion Adhesives Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Emulsion Adhesives market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Emulsion Adhesives market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To See Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pension Fund Market in India Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 37 pages on title 'Pension Fund Market in India 2021' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like APAC (India). The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, historical data, facts and statistically supported and industry certified market data.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Network Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix

Latest published market study on Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sunyard, VeriFone Systems, First Data, Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix, PAX Technology, Landi, VISIONTEK, DIGITAL DINING, CASIO, Data Logic, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Newland Group, Honeywell, Xinguodu Technology, Ingenico, Fujitsu & NCR.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Turmeric Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group

Latest published market study on Global Turmeric Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Turmeric space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Unilever, Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Nestle, Everest Spices, Givaudan, Gandhi Spices, 2 Sisters Food Group, ConAgra, ITC Spices & Kraft Heinz.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Vaccines Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer, Abbott, Merck, Roche

Global Travel Vaccines Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Travel Vaccines Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbott, Hualan Biological Engineering, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, LG Life Sciences, Merck, Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Indian Immunologicals, GlycoVaxyn, Sanofi & GlaxoSmithKline.
MARKETS

